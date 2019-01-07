Constance Wu looked absolutely dreamy at the 2019 Golden Globes!

The Crazy Rich Asians star, whose Best Actress nomination made history, was a fairy-tale dream in a peachy nude tulle ballgown, custom designed by Vera Wang, on Sunday evening.

In line with her dress' celestial theme, Wu's glam was complementarily radiant and her makeup artist Molly Greenwald, Celebrity Makeup Artist for Shiseido, spilled to ET on how she created the gorgeous look Wu visualized for her big night.

"Constance had a vision immediately upon trying on the ethereal custom Vera Wang nude gown. She knew she desired a cascading romantic braid with an essence of woodland fairy. I knew I wanted to keep the makeup clean and healthy with glowing skin, fluffy lashes and a flushed pout."

First things first -- skincare. Greenwald emphasizes the importance of spending time on the complexion, and luckily Wu already takes great care of her skin. (She shared her experience with Hollywood facial queen Joanna Vargas on her Instagram over the weekend.) To prep, Greenwald started with cleansing water to clean Wu's face and sheet mask to hydrate and smooth the surface, followed by serum, moisturizer and eye cream.

For base, Greenwald chose an oil-free, long-lasting foundation with a silky matte finish to even out the canvas. A concealer stick was used under the eyes and around the nose for more precise coverage before applying a rosy mauve-colored lipstick for the perfect petal pink pout.

We loved how Wu's eyes subtly popped against her glowing complexion, which was achieved with a brown kajal eye pencil to lightly shade and line the eyes, finished off with a press of champagne-colored cream highlighter onto the center of the lids for dimension. Her lashes were coated with the new Controlled Chaos Mascara Ink in black, available in March, for a beautiful fluttery, feathery result. For an unexpected, playful touch of color, Greenwald applied the mascara in a sapphire color on the bottom lashes.

To tie the whole look together, Greenwald focused on adding back luminosity and a flush of color. Combining a whipped cream blush in peach and tan shades, Greenwald blended the two upward to warm up the cheeks. For that glowing-from-within look, she applied the multi-purpose Aura Dew in Cosmic, a rose gold hue, on the cheekbones to illuminate the skin.

Lastly, the pro locked in all her work by dusting a translucent pressed powder all over the face, complete with a spritz of setting spray. Since Greenwald can't be with Wu all night, she sent the actress off with blotting papers to absorb any shine and the lipstick she used for touch-ups.

