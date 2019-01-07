The stars were shining bright at the 2019 Golden Globes, and so were their beauty looks!

While we couldn't take our eyes off of co-host Sandra Oh's fabulous outfit changes or the various ballgowns that made a comeback on Sunday's red carpet, we also fell in love with how much detail went into the celebrities' hair and makeup.

From vibrant color combinations to intricate accessories, ET's breaking down all the best beauty trends from this year's awards season kickoff.

Bright eyeshadow

Riverdale star Lili Reinhart opted for a fully monochromatic look we love, matching her daring red Pat McGrath Labs eyeshadow to her breathtaking Khyeli Couture number. Camilla Belle went with a similar beauty look. Using products from Chanel, the When a Stranger Calls actress' makeup artist, Hung Vanngo, gave her a gorgeous green smoky eye that brought out the beautiful hues in her Jason Wu dress. Also rockin' blue around the eyes, Lupita Nyong'o. MUA Nick Barose created the fierce look by lining the eyes with Lancôme Drama Liqui-Pencil in Cote d Azur and applying false lashes from Lashify, in Gossamers Royal Blue in C 12.

Bold lips

Always one to take a risk with her style and beauty choices, Saoirse Ronan surprised us again by opting for a pretty coral shade on her lips. The Mary Queen of Scots star rocked Chanel Rouge Allure Liquid Powder in Radical on the red carpet, while The Crown actress Claire Foy went with a deep berry pout that complemented her satin yellow Miu Miu dress perfectly. And keeping it classic, Dakota Fanning reminded us all that, no matter what occasion, you can never go wrong with red.

Best hair accessories

Nicole Kidman just proved bows are back for 2019! The Big Little Lies star accessorized her low, undo updo with a black velvet ribbon. Meanwhile, Outlander's Caitriona Balfe turned heads for accentuating her chic bob with two rhinestone bobby pins. We also loved songwriter Joanna Newsom's '20s-inspired art deco barrette, which she paired with matching statement earrings.

For more beauty looks, and to see which stars made ET's Best Dressed list, click through the slideshow below!

