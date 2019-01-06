Lady Gaga was the belle of the ball at the 2019 Golden Globes.

The A Star Is Born actress commanded attention as soon as she stepped onto the red carpet. Not only did she take home the Best Original Song trophy at Sunday's ceremony, she was also among the best dressed stars of the night, wearing a custom-made periwinkle Valentino billowing ball gown. But it was her seductive makeup and an elegant updo that took her look to the next level.

Frederic Aspiras, the pop star's longtime hairstylist, breaks down how he modernized Old Hollywood glamour to create Gaga's winning Globes look.

"I tackle every look differently for each occasion to make sure each one is special," Aspira exclusively tells ET about the process of constructing the star's looks for the awards ceremony. "We've always made it a point to stay true to who we are and what we put out, making people understand and see that has been the goal in pushing the envelope."

"The Golden Globes is the beginning of a new era for the Haus of Gaga," Aspiras shares. "I'm so grateful to have had shared this journey thus far [with Gaga]. But today, we celebrate the achievement of someone who believes in her art and empowers me to work beyond the lines. I find that to be the most rewarding part of the relationship that I have with Gaga."

So how did the hair master create the pastel shade that perfectly matched Gaga's gown?

Aspiras used Joico Blonde Life Lightner to create the brilliant blonde and then mixed the brand's semi-permanent color intensity in Sky and Rose to create the cerulean blue.

He then applied a brightening heat protectant, before combing the hair with a wide-tooth comb and using a one-inch round boar bristle brush and a blow-dryer on high heat and medium speed to dry the hair. Next up, Aspiras ran a flatiron through Gaga's hair to create a smooth finish and topped it off with a texturing spray.

When it came to the swift topknot, Aspiras used a paddle brush to sweep the hair up into a ponytail. He then wrapped a D twist hair tie into a half bun, leaving the end of the hair out and parted to each side of her head.

He then wrapped the ends of the hair around a 1.5-inch curling iron to create long-lasting curl and finished by spraying Joico Humidity Blocker Finishing Spray. Voilà!

Expect to see a "dash of glamour and a whole lot of Gaga this 2019 awards season," Aspiras says, adding that above all else, his number one rule when it comes to the "Shallow" songstress' hairstyle is: "Make it special and know it makes her feel beautiful and confident."

ET also spoke with the two-time Golden Globe winner while on the red carpet, where she talked her breathtaking look, and how she had no idea that she channeled Judy Garland's A Star Is Born lavender gown.

Watch below to see what she shared.

Additional reporting by Kristen Gill.

