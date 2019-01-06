Lady Gaga is all about savoring the moment.

ET's Nancy O'Dell spoke to the 32-year-old star at the 2019 Golden Globes on Sunday, where she's nominated for Best Actress in a Motion Picture - Drama for her role as Ally in A Star Is Born. She's also nominated for Best Original Song for the film's ballad, "Shallow," alongside her co-star, Bradley Cooper.

Gaga's fiance, Christian Carino, accompanied her to the awards show.

"He's here, and he's wonderful," Gaga gushed about the A-list talent manager. "He was so supportive through the entire filming process, and you know, I love him, very much."

Gaga, who said the night was more special because she gets to "share it with the one that you love," also shared the advice he gave her on her big night.

"He said, 'Enjoy yourself' -- that's what he said," she shared with a smile.

As for the incredible success of A Star Is Born, Gaga humbly praised Cooper as an incredible director.

"I'm so grateful to be a part of this film, and I'm so happy to see it getting the traction that it is," she said. "All that you ever want is for art to touch people's hearts, and Bradley Cooper really made a film that is touching people's hearts. And I'm honored to be the first actress in his directorial debut. It's wonderful."

"He's a musician," she also noted about Cooper. "He not only sang live the whole time, he also wrote his own songs for the film. He's really, really brilliant and I knew it from the moment we spent tome together."

ET recently spoke to Cooper at the Palm Springs International Film Festival, where he also gushed about Gaga, specifically, wanting to catch her Las Vegas residency. Watch below for more:

