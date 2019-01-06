Lady Gaga has some sound advice for women.

ET's Nancy O'Dell spoke to the 32-year-old star at the 2019 Golden Globes on Sunday, where she dazzled in a periwinkle blue Valentino couture custom creation. Prior to her big night, Gaga shared a photo of a meal consisting of a burger and fries as well as a bowl of Fruity Pebbles on her Instagram Story.

"#GoldenGlobes tomorrow gotta fuel up!" she wrote.

Gaga told ET that she also chowed down on Vietnamese food.

"I really had to pack it before a long evening," she explained before passionately sharing her empowering advice for women.

"You know what, women? Eat. Eat what you want," she said. "Do what you want, be who you are, do not starve yourself, live your life. Listen, I'm telling you, the pressures in Hollywood and that celebrity aura puts on young people, it's too much and, you know, eat what you want, be who you are."

As for her stunning look, Gaga was shocked when ET brought up how similar her dress was to Judy Garland's lavender look in the 1954 version of A Star Is Born.

"We didn't say that. No, but it looks an awful lot like that, doesn't it?" she marveled. "She looks beautiful. This is a Valentino Couture custom creation for me. That's special, except I'm missing the gloves. Thank you for showing me that. It made my night."

Lady Gaga paying tribute to Judy Garland from the 1954 version of A Star Is Born on the #GoldenGlobes red carpet pic.twitter.com/tsMP1fWLdx — Lady Gaga Now 👾 (@LadyGagaNowNet) January 7, 2019

ET spoke to Gaga last November, where she shared what her biggest reward has been from filming A Star Is Born. Watch the video below for more:

