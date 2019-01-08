Lady Gaga has given us another major fashion moment in blue.

Following the Golden Globes, where she slayed in a stunning periwinkle Valentino number and took home the award for Best Original Song, the A Star Is Born actress attended co-star Sam Elliott's hand and footprint ceremony in Hollywood the next day, rocking a chic cornflower blue leather double-breasted coat by Fay. Gaga paired the look with black patent Christian Louboutin pumps, along with pink lips and her sleek medium-length white blonde tresses down.

Presley Ann/Getty Images

The pop-star-turned-movie-star nailed the simply elegant vibe right on the head with this standout coat, and it got us thinking about our current outerwear lineup. Considering we're officially in winter mode, it's time to shop for a new topper (or two) to warm up in.

Ahead, we've selected 13 stylish coats (including an option that's almost identical to Gaga's), you'll be excited to wear this season -- practical designs that compliment your ensemble underneath and won't drag your bank account down, spanning from trendy teddy to classic wool styles.

Shop our of-the-moment favorites below, each under $200.

GET THE LOOK:

Storets

Storets Marta Double Breasted Coat $86

Superdry

Superdry Belle Trench Coat $130, Sale $91

H&M

H&M Faux Fur Coat $99

Bershka

Bershka Coat with Faux Shearling Lining $119

Modern Citizen

Modern Citizen Elisha Knit Sweater Coat $120

Topshop

Topshop Check Coat $170

ASOS

ASOS Design Brushed Checked Coat $135

Uniqlo

Uniqlo Seamless Down Short Coat $130

Nordstrom

Something Navy Patch Pocket Coat $189

Revolve

Kendall + Kylie Wool Overcoat $195

Ann Taylor

Ann Taylor Shawl-Collar Wrap Coat $198

Zara

Zara Double-Breasted Coat $199

Aritzia

Wilfred Free The Teddy Cocoon $228, Sale $199

