Lady Gaga Pays Tribute to Bradley Cooper in Sweet Instagram Post

A day after her Golden Globes win, Lady Gaga has sweetly paid tribute to her A Star Is Born co-star, director and pal, Bradley Cooper, on Instagram.

The 32-year-old musician and actress took home the Best Original Song award for “Shallow” from the film and thanked Cooper for believing in her as she took to the podium with the track’s co-writers, Mark Ronson, Andrew Wyatt and Anthony Rossomando, to accept the honor.

She mentioned how grateful she felt to Cooper in a post shortly after the Sunday night win and on Monday morning, she extended her gratitude further with a heartfelt social media post.

“I didn’t get to say everything I wanted to say last night when we won, I was so overcome with emotion and of course wanted to share the mic with my co-writers,” Gaga captioned a photo of her and Cooper on Instagram. “We are all so grateful Bradley loved ‘Shallow,’ sang his heart out live, and truly the song would not be revered as it is without the brilliant film and moment Bradley created and the way he directed the moment and collaborated with us on how it would eventually be given to the world.”

“Thank you B, and thank you Warner Bros,” she added. “Thank you HFPA, we are beyond grateful. 📸 @gettyentertainment.”

Gaga burst into tears as the Best Original Song winner was announced by Taylor Swift and Idris Elba at the ceremony, at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Los Angeles.

The achievement came less than two weeks after Gaga marked another career milestone, with the launch of her Enigma residency at Park MGM's Park Theater in Las Vegas, Nevada.

