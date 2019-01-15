Kate Middleton enjoyed a nice day out in the garden on Tuesday!

The 37-year-old Duchess of Cambridge visited King Henry’s Walk Garden in Islington, London, rocking one of her laid-back outdoorsy looks, which included an olive green Dubarry Bracken tweed jacket, matching jeans, a burgundy sweater, and brown lace-up COM See by Chloe Mozart suede boots. The mother of three wore her brunette locks down and wavy.

Kate met with volunteers from the community to hear about the benefits of the urban green space. She also took part in a winter planting workshop, bird box building and pizza making in the garden’s kitchen.

Prince William's wife spent lots of time with the young gardeners, asking them about their interests and working with them on building bird boxes and making pizzas. When one youngster asked her about her children, Prince George and Princess Charlotte, she replied, "They would love to come and do this with you. They'll be very sad that I've been out here making pizzas with all you and they haven't been. They're in school. They're in a classroom. George is at a school called Thomas'. He's learning about space."

I can’t even tell you how many brilliant things there are here: Kate’s reaction to cheese and cucumber pizza; George learning about space in school - and best of all the little girl who asks her whether the Queen eats pizza! 🍕 The answer was......watch on! pic.twitter.com/RXTH8DjAwA — Rebecca English (@RE_DailyMail) January 15, 2019

Another little one asked if Queen Elizabeth likes pizza, which prompted Kate to say, "Do you know, that is such a good question. I don't know. Maybe next time I see her, shall I ask?"

While she was enjoying her time outside with the children, Kate told them, “That’s where George and Charlotte would love to be is learning outside of the classroom, not inside. It’s still fun inside, but it’s much better outside.”

Video: “Somewhere George and Charlotte love to be is outside... they love learning outside” says Kate, helping the kids to make pizza. (That’s the prerequisite G&C mention ✅ ✔️)! pic.twitter.com/kJNWpQYKzw — Emily Andrews (@byEmilyAndrews) January 15, 2019

Shortly before her arrival, Kensington Palace announced that the Duchess will showcase the Back to Nature garden at this year’s Chelsea Flower Show. The display will “highlight the benefits of the great outdoors and inspire children, families, and communities to get back to nature."

Kate will help design and build the 2019 RHS Garden at the annual Chelsea Flower Show, focusing on her “passion for the outdoors and the proven benefits that nature has on physical and mental health.”

She has worked with the Royal Horticultural Society and landscape architect Davies White for the past three months as they continue to finalize their designs for the show in May.

