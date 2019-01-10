James Middleton, the younger brother of Kate Middleton, Duchess of Cambridge, appears to live one exciting life.

An unverified Instagram account, allegedly belonging to the 31-year-old relative of royalty, recently surfaced, featuring hundreds of exciting snapshots showcasing James' love of animals, his appreciation of idyllic locales and sense of adventure.

While James has mostly recused himself from the spotlight as the Middleton family gained fame across the globe -- following sister Kate's marriage into the Royal family and sister Pippa's subsequent popularity -- it's clear he's still been living his best life.

Here are just a few of the fun things we've learned about the reclusive Middleton son just from his slew of stunning Instagram pics.

The man loves dogs. He's got (at least) eight in total, and simply will not stop sharing photos of his precious pups like the proud pet parent he is.

Really, he seems to love animals of all kids. From birds to dogs to birds sitting on top of dogs, and also sheep, there's no shortage of adorable snapshots that look like they were taken for a calendar featuring nature's cutest creatures.

When he's not busy having the best time ever, lounging around his house with his animals, James appears to get his kicks lounging around in idyllic countrysides (often with his animals).

He's also clearly an adventurer, as evident from both his roguish beard and all the photos he's taken, showcasing his adrenaline-seeking ways, in wild locales. From mountain climbing to skiing to "biathlon training," he's definitely someone who looks for excitement and new experiences from life.

Did we mention he builds and restores boats? Like, with his bare hands! And crafting seaworthy sailing vessels like a rugged pioneer of lore isn't the only thing he's good at. The man also knows how to wear a suit! Oh, and did we mention he was a beekeeper? Because, of course, he's a beekeeper!

Okay, James is officially too interesting. It's starting to be unfair for everyone else in the Middleton family.

RELATED CONTENT:

17 of the Best Royal Family Moments of 2018: From Weddings to Babies!

Prince William and Kate Middleton: A Royal Family Photo Album

Prince Harry's Hot Cousin Louis Spencer: Everything You Need to Know

Related Gallery