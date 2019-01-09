Happy birthday, Kate Middleton!

The Duchess of Cambridge turned 37 on Wednesday, and while the royal family has remained tight-lipped on how they'll be celebrating her special day, fans across the globe are sending her sweet messages and well wishes.

Here at ET, we're honoring the mother of three by breaking down her best style looks from the past year. From recycled dresses to stunning evening gowns, here are some of her most fabulous ensembles.

Full-on glam

Getty Images

Kate pulled out all the stops during an evening reception for members of the Diplomatic Corps held at Buckingham Palace in December. The brunette beauty wore a breathtaking bespoke silver embellished Jenny Packham gown. She completed the look with the beloved Lover’s Knot tiara that once belonged to husband Prince William's late mother, Princess Diana.

When in doubt, rock royal blue!

Joe Giddens/PA Images via Getty Images

When Kate made her first public appearance of 2019 earlier this month, attending a church service with the Duke of Cambridge, she opted for a gorgeous royal blue coat by Catherine Walker. She previously wore it last February, while she was still pregnant with her youngest child, Prince Louis.

Red hot mama

Jack Taylor/Getty Images

Speaking of Prince Louis, Kate couldn't have looked any more fabulous just moments after welcoming her son into the world last April. Chic in a bright red Jenny Packham dress, she took a few moments to wave to fans and photographers outside of St. Mary’s Hospital in London, England.

Wowing in white

Dominic Lipinski - WPA Pool/Getty Images

In July, Kensington Palace released the official photos from Prince Louis' christening at The Chapel Royal at Saint James's Palace in London, featuring Kate in yet another fabulous frock. The dress, designed by Alexander McQueen, was styled with a chic Jane Taylor hat.

Pretty in purple

GC Images

While attending the Global Ministerial Mental Health Summit in October, Kate turned heads in a lovely lilac dress by Emilia Wickstead. If it looks familiar, it's because it wasn't the first time she's worn it -- the duchess debuted the ensemble in 2017 during a trip to Germany.

Royal wedding ready

Getty Images

Last but not least, who could forget the regal Alexander McQueen ensembles Kate wore to 2018's two royal weddings? For Meghan Markle's nuptials to Prince Harry in May, Kate rocked a sophisticated primrose yellow wool silk tailored coat. She paired her outfit with a hat designed by Philip Treacy and shoes by Jimmy Choo. Then, in October, she went with a deeper hue -- bright fuschia! -- to watch Princess Eugenie say "I do" to Jack Brooksbank.

