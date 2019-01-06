Kate Middleton is living up to her Duchess title with her latest outfit!

The 36-year-old Duchess of Cambridge donned a stunning royal blue Catherine Walker coat for a trip to church with her husband, Prince William, and his grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II. The trio attended service at St. Mary Magdalene Church in Sandringham, England, on Sunday.

Along with the gorgeous coat, Kate sported a matching headband, a polka dot dress, dark heels and a clutch for the service. Meanwhile, William, 36, looked dapper in a dark wool coat and suit.

Joe Giddens/PA Images via Getty Images

Kate previously wore the coat while pregnant with her youngest child, Prince Louis, in February of last year.

Chris Jackson/Chris Jackson/Getty Images

On the way in to church, William and Kate were all smiles as they greeted fans who had gathered. Kate was even seen holding a beautiful bouquet of yellow and orange flowers before heading inside.

Joe Giddens/PA Images via Getty Images

Joe Giddens/PA Images via Getty Images

Joe Giddens/PA Images via Getty Images

For her part, Queen Elizabeth, 92, was seen leaving the service wearing a tan hat and coat and black gloves.

Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images

Joe Giddens/PA Images via Getty Images

