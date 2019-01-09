Prince William didn't forget wife Kate Middleton's birthday!

The 36-year-old Duke of Cambridge stopped by the Royal London Hospital on Wednesday -- where he was announced as the patron of the air ambulance’s anniversary campaign -- and assured some gathered children that he was fully aware of Kate's 37th birthday.

The sweet moment came when some kids gave William a birthday card to give to his wife of more than seven years, which was captured on video by royal reporter Rebecca English. "Thanks for remembering," he quipped.

"I did remember this morning so I was OK," he clarified. "But that's brilliant. Thank you so much."

He continued praising the children, telling them, "Your writing's very good as well."

William didn’t forget Kate’s 37th birthday today! pic.twitter.com/qt6kVRQp4J — Rebecca English (@RE_DailyMail) January 9, 2019

English also shared a close-up of the card that the children made, which reads: "To Princess Kate, I hope you've had the best birthday you could ever imagine."

And this was the birthday card that Arielle, Omri and Alma made for Kate today that William thought so sweet (and approved of the handwriting) @LDNairambpic.twitter.com/AAmQn5pEhG — Rebecca English (@RE_DailyMail) January 9, 2019

Kate wasn't the only one on William's mind at the event! The duke also mentioned his three children -- George, 5, Charlotte, 3, and Louis, 8 months.

"That will get on extremely well. Louis will be chewing that before long," William said of a squishy, red helicopter toy.

"I can't go back without a gift of a helicopter, George will never forgive me," William added of his eldest child.

Little Prince Louis sounds like he will be getting his first teeth soon! pic.twitter.com/2D75J68QeP — Rebecca English (@RE_DailyMail) January 9, 2019

The proud dad also held up what appeared to be another birthday card for Kate, commenting, "Look at these, they're amazing... These are beautiful. Charlotte's gonna love this. That's amazing. Thank you very much."

