Fashion

Meghan Markle Looks Like Princess Diana in Her Bold Red-and-Purple Outfit

By Amy Lee‍
Each product has been selected and reviewed by our editorial team; however, we may receive affiliate commissions from some links to the products on this page. Prices listed are subject to change by the retailer.
Meghan Markle and Princess Diana 1280
Richard Martin-Roberts/Getty Images, Jayne Fincher/Princess Diana Archive/Getty Images

Meghan Markle started Monday bright in a bold red-and-purple ensemble that got everyone talking. 

The six months pregnant Duchess of Sussex visited Birkenhead, England, with husband Prince Harry for a busy day of events and meetings. She wore a red coat by Sentaler over a purple Babaton for Aritzia midi dress, accessorized with matching red Stuart Weitzman pumps and the highly coveted wristlet Nina bag by Gabriela Hearst. 

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle in Birkenhead
Richard Martin-Roberts/Getty Images

The vibrant look is reminiscent of Markle's late mother-in-law, Princess Diana, who wore a similar outfit in the same head-to-toe color combination almost 29 years ago. In June 1990, the fashion icon attended the Royal Ascot wearing a cropped red jacket and purple belted skirt by Catherine Walker with matching purple shoes and Philip Somerville hat.

Princess Diana in red and purple 1990
Jayne Fincher/Princess Diana Archive/Getty Images

She re-wore the bright ensemble in February 1992 during her visit to the Marie Stopes Clinic in Agra, India. 

Princess Diana in red and purple in India 1992
Anwar Hussein/Getty Images

Diana previously rocked the color combination in a dress version -- another creation by Catherine Walker -- in February 1988 in Bangkok, Thailand, complete with blue eyeliner and flowers pinned in the hair. 

Princess Diana red and purple dress in Thailand 1988
Anwar Hussein/Getty Images

We're all for trying out unexpected color combinations. The rich jewel tones give us a good reason to wear some color during winter. Plus, they're flattering on all skin tones! 

Channel Markle's and Princess Di's style by shopping our favorite red and purple pieces to wear together ahead. 

GET THE LOOK: 

Boden red coat
Boden

Boden Lindfield Wrap Coat $330, Sale $165

Eloquii purple midi dress
Eloquii

Eloquii Long Sleeve Scuba Dress with Tie $100

Topshop purple boucle suit
Topshop

Topshop Boucle Double Breasted Blazer $125, Boucle Kick Flares $80

Aldo red pumps
Aldo

Aldo Cassedy $90

The Fifth Label Fervour Sweater
Shopbop

The Fifth Label Fervour Sweater $108

Express red wide-leg pant
Express

Express High Waisted Sash Waist Wide Leg Pant $80, Sale $56

See every single look of Markle's maternity style in the gallery below.

Related Gallery

Each product has been selected, and each product’s style has been reviewed, by our editorial team; however, we may receive affiliate commissions from some links to products on this page. Prices listed are subject to change by the retailer.

RELATED CONTENT:

Inside Kate Middleton's 37th Birthday: Why Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Weren't in Attendance

Pregnant Meghan Markle Reveals How Far Along She Is and When She's Due

Meghan Markle Jokes About Woman Rejecting Her Handbag She Donated to Charity