Meghan Markle started Monday bright in a bold red-and-purple ensemble that got everyone talking.

The six months pregnant Duchess of Sussex visited Birkenhead, England, with husband Prince Harry for a busy day of events and meetings. She wore a red coat by Sentaler over a purple Babaton for Aritzia midi dress, accessorized with matching red Stuart Weitzman pumps and the highly coveted wristlet Nina bag by Gabriela Hearst.

Richard Martin-Roberts/Getty Images

The vibrant look is reminiscent of Markle's late mother-in-law, Princess Diana, who wore a similar outfit in the same head-to-toe color combination almost 29 years ago. In June 1990, the fashion icon attended the Royal Ascot wearing a cropped red jacket and purple belted skirt by Catherine Walker with matching purple shoes and Philip Somerville hat.

Jayne Fincher/Princess Diana Archive/Getty Images

She re-wore the bright ensemble in February 1992 during her visit to the Marie Stopes Clinic in Agra, India.

Anwar Hussein/Getty Images

Diana previously rocked the color combination in a dress version -- another creation by Catherine Walker -- in February 1988 in Bangkok, Thailand, complete with blue eyeliner and flowers pinned in the hair.

Anwar Hussein/Getty Images

We're all for trying out unexpected color combinations. The rich jewel tones give us a good reason to wear some color during winter. Plus, they're flattering on all skin tones!

Channel Markle's and Princess Di's style by shopping our favorite red and purple pieces to wear together ahead.

GET THE LOOK:

Boden

Boden Lindfield Wrap Coat $330, Sale $165

Eloquii

Eloquii Long Sleeve Scuba Dress with Tie $100

Topshop

Topshop Boucle Double Breasted Blazer $125, Boucle Kick Flares $80

Aldo

Aldo Cassedy $90

Shopbop

The Fifth Label Fervour Sweater $108

Express

Express High Waisted Sash Waist Wide Leg Pant $80, Sale $56

See every single look of Markle's maternity style in the gallery below.

Related Gallery

Each product has been selected, and each product’s style has been reviewed, by our editorial team; however, we may receive affiliate commissions from some links to products on this page. Prices listed are subject to change by the retailer.

RELATED CONTENT:

Inside Kate Middleton's 37th Birthday: Why Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Weren't in Attendance

Pregnant Meghan Markle Reveals How Far Along She Is and When She's Due

Meghan Markle Jokes About Woman Rejecting Her Handbag She Donated to Charity