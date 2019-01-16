Not exactly the way you're supposed to talk to a duchess!

Meghan Markle showed she can take a joke as well as the next person on Wednesday, during an official royal outing. The 37-year-old Duchess of Sussex visited the animal charity Mayhew in North London in her first public visit to her new patronage.

Last week, Kensington Palace named Mayhew as one of the Duchess’ official patronages, citing her passion for animal welfare as the reason behind her focus on the charity. She has been privately meeting with volunteers for the organization for the past year.

Meghan stepped out in a stunning cream H&M "Mama" maternity dress and Armani trench coat on the rainy London day. She wore her hair down and wavy and paired the look with matching cream-colored stiletto heels.

The Duchess shared laughs and stories with several ladies at the charity, who spoke about the importance of therapy animals. One woman told Meghan, "Lovely lady, you are! May the good lord always bless you. And you're a fat lady!"

Meghan cracked up at the comment, which referenced her growing baby bump, declaring, "I'll take it!"

The pregnant former actress revealed to well-wishers at an event earlier this week that she’s currently six months pregnant and due in late April to early May. This evening she is set to take in a performance of Cirque du Soleil’s Totem, with her husband, Prince Harry.

Earlier in the day, Kate Middleton stepped out at the Royal Opera House, meeting with costume designers and principal dancers of The Royal Ballet.

The Duchess of Cambridge went glam in a royal purple Oscar de la Renta two-piece skirt suit for the outing just one day after going casual at the King Henry’s Walk Garden in Islington, London.

Kate recently celebrated her 37th birthday with a small birthday lunch last weekend. Though Meghan and Harry weren’t a part of the soiree, that doesn’t mean there’s any on-going rift between the royal couples.

“Harry has not attended every birthday celebration,” a source previously told ET. “Kate and William have a close group of friends called the ‘Turnip Toffs’ based near their Anmer Hall home and they spend as much time there when their work in London allows.”

