Meghan Markle’s Chief Bodyguard Has Quit After Less Than a Year

As Meghan Markle gears up to welcome a new member of her family in April, she's saying goodbye to yet another member of her staff.

According to multiplereports, the Duchess of Sussex's chief bodyguard is stepping down after less than a year in the position.

For security reasons, the bodyguard's name has not been released. But she is believed to be an inspector with England's Metropolitan Police Service, which runs security for the royal family.

The bodyguard unintentionally took center stage in a number of press photos during Prince Harry's and Meghan's tour of Australia last year, when the duchess had to rush out of a market place in Fiji over security concerns.

Reasons for the bodyguard's departure have not officially been released, and unofficial reports conflict about why she's stepping down.

The Sunday Times reports that the exit stems from Meghan's desire to mingle with fans and the public, making guarding her rather difficult. Meanwhile, People magazine reports that the departure is due to the bodyguard quitting the Metropolitan Police, not because of any ill will toward the royal couple.

The head of security's departure is the latest in a series of exits from the royal's staff. In December, interim private secretary Samantha Cohen quit in anticipation of welcoming her first child. And Meghan's personal assistant, Melissa Toubati, reportedly left the team in November.

