Meghan Markle Shares Cute Encounter With Another Expectant Mom

Moms-to-be, unite!

Meghan Markle shared a sweet moment with a pregnant fan while out in Birkenhead, England, on Monday.

The 37-year-old duchess was in town with Prince Harry to meet with groups that support the local community.

While visiting a local spot that offers discounted food to those in need, Markle presented expectant mom Angel Midgely with a hamper of baby clothing and toiletries.

“I would say that I would lift it for you but neither of us should be lifting right now,” Markle said to Midgely, according to multiple outlets.

Markle also reportedly asked Midgely, who is 23 and pregnant with a baby girl, how far along she was in her pregnancy, then responded, “So soon! Doesn’t it fly by?”



While curious Midgely took the opportunity to ask the royal whether she was having a boy or a girl, Markle didn’t shed any light on the hot topic.

“We don’t know. We’re keeping it a surprise,” she reportedly replied. “Whichever way, we’ll be thrilled with the outcome.”

The two were snapped cradling their bellies as they chatted with each other, Markle looking ravishing in red and purple.

Markle is said to have declined coffee and asked for a mint or herbal tea upon arriving at the cafe and supermarket.

During the Birkenhead visit, Markle also revealed she is six months pregnant, telling one fan she is due in late April to mid-May.

The royals will celebrate their first wedding anniversary on May 19.

See more on Markle’s pregnancy below.

RELATED CONTENT:

NEWS: Meghan Markle Looks Like Princess Diana in Her Bold Red-and-Purple Outfit

NEWS: Inside Kate Middleton's 37th Birthday: Why Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Weren't in Attendance

NEWS: Pregnant Meghan Markle Reveals How Far Along She Is and When She's Due

Related Gallery