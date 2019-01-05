Priyanka Chopra is mesmerizing!

For the former Quantico star's Christian ceremony with Nick Jonas, she wore an absolutely stunning custom Ralph Lauren gown that included a massive 75-foot-long veil. Now, almost a month after her first wedding celebration, the American designer is giving an inside look at the making of the bride's breathtaking dress. In a video posted on the fashion company's official Twitter on Friday, the designer is seen sketching the creation. It also shows the dress' intricate and meaningful details, as well as Chopra looking radiant as she tries on the design for the first time.

"This isn’t about a dress," reads Lauren's statement. "It’s about a woman and a moment. @PriyankaChopra knows exactly who she is, and so I wanted the dress to reflect, not only her love story and the romance of India, but also her unique sensibility: strong, smart, and beautiful."

The hand-beaded, hand-embroidered gown -- which took 1,826 hours to complete -- featured scalloped sleeves, romantic high-neck collar, 135 satin-covered buttons down the front and 2,380,000 mother-of-pearl sequins, topped off with a 75-foot-long tulle veil. Prior to Chopra's elegant creation, Lauren had only designed three custom wedding dresses in his career -- for his daughter, daughter-in-law and niece.

The designer unexpectedly played a special part in Chopra and Jonas' love story. The now-husband-and-wife walked the red carpet together when they were both coincidentally invited to the 2017 Met Gala by Lauren, who was not aware of their flirting history.

Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images For Entertainment Weekly

The pair did not see each other for a year until the next Met Gala in 2018, for which Chopra dazzled in Ralph Lauren again. From then, they began to date seriously, leading up to their engagement in August.

In September, during New York Fashion Week, Chopra and Jonas made their red carpet debut as an engaged couple at Lauren's fall/winter 2018 fashion show.

Gary Gershoff/WireImage

ET recently spoke with Jonas, who opened up about his month-long wedding celebrations and called Chopra his "partner for life."

"It was kind of an instant thing. I knew once we locked in together that I had a partner for life and a teammate, someone I could walk through the good times and the bad times with, and that was the key,” Jonas gushed. "I’m blushing now!”

