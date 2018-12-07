15 Most Breathtaking Celebrity Wedding Dresses of 2018

This year saw a slew of celebrity brides walking down the aisle in an array of breathtaking and stunning wedding dresses.

From Meghan Markle's fairytale day to Priyanka Chopra's Bollywood three-day extravaganza, beautiful brides walked down the aisle in masterpieces created by the likes of Givenchy, Ralph Lauren, Rodarte and Monique Lhuillier, among others.

No two designs were ever alike, making every bride shine in their own individual way. Whether they went big or small, full or fitted, high neck or plunging neckline, these ladies looked regal in their ivory-colored party dresses.

ET has rounded up the 15 best wedding gowns of 2018. Take a look below.

On May 19, the whole world was witness to a real-life fairytale when the former Suits actress married Prince Harry at St George's Chapel in Windsor. Instantly becoming the wedding of the year, everyone was most excited about seeing what Meghan would be wearing when she walked down the aisle. On her special day, the actress stunned in a white Givenchy boat neck wedding gown designed by the acclaimed British designer Clare Waight Keller. According to Kensington Palace, Meghan and Waight Keller worked closely together on the design.

As for the veil, Waight Keller designed a veil representing the distinctive flora of each Commonwealth country united in one floral composition, after Meghan said that she wanted all 53 countries of the Commonwealth to be incorporated in her bridal look. The veil was five meters long and made from silk tulle with a trim of hand-embroidered flowers in silk threads and organza.

Owen Humphries - WPA Pool/Getty Images

While there were mixed reviews on her dress, there was nothing but praise for her reception look. Meghan later slipped into a stunning high-neck white Stella McCartney number made of silk crepe.

Steve Parsons - WPA Pool/Getty Images

Upon marrying Nick Jonas on the weekend of Dec. 1, the former Quantico star wore not one, but three wedding gowns for her celebrations. For her Christian ceremony, Chopra wore a white wedding dress, custom designed by Ralph Lauren. The hand-beaded, hand-embroidered gown -- which took 1,826 hours to complete -- featured scalloped sleeves, a romantic high-neck collar, 135 satin-covered buttons down the front and 2,380,000 mother-of-pearl sequins, topped off with a 75-foot-long tulle veil. Eight words and phrases chosen by Chopra, including Jonas' full name, the wedding date and her parents' names, were hand-stitched into the embroidery and a piece of her mother-in-law's dress was also sewn into the gown.

The bride wore a custom-made Sabyasachi Mukherjee red gown for the traditional Hindu ceremony. The bridal lehenga ensemble was brimmed with hand-embroidered and hand-cut organza flowers, French knots in silk floss and Siam-red crystals. She adorned the ensemble with diamond, emerald and pearl jewelry.

For the newlyweds' final reception, Chopra wore a champagne-colored embellished lehenga outfit by Falguni Shane Peacock, accessorized with a diamond necklace, stacked bracelets, drop earrings and flowers in her hair.

SAJJAD HUSSAIN/AFP/Getty Images

3. Mandy Moore

The This Is Us star opted for an unconventional color for her wedding frock, and we absolutely loved it! When tying the knot with musician Taylor Goldsmith on Nov. 18, the 34-year-old actress, who was previously wed to Ryan Adams, wowed in a blush pink gown designed by Rodarte, featuring a tiered tulle skirt, floral-embellished waist and high ruffled neckline.

The romantic gown was complemented by a matching veil, swept-back tousled tresses and glittery pink eyeshadow.

4. Amy Schumer

The comedian's life changed when she and Chris Fischer said "I do" on Feb. 13. After only dating for a couple of months, Schumer took the next step in their relationship, wearing a white A-line Monique Lhuillier gown with a full train and floral lace detailing. She paired the look with Chloé scalloped white flats.

View this post on Instagram Yup A post shared by @ amyschumer on Feb 15, 2018 at 8:53am PST

5. Gwyneth Paltrow

September 29 was a magical day for the actress and Brad Falchuck, who got married in an intimate ceremony in the Hamptons. Paltrow walked down the aisle in a bespoke Valentino gown designed by Pierpaolo Picciolo that featured lace appliqués over a nude lining, cap sleeves, a fuller skirt and a keyhole cutout back. She completed the look with a simple tulle veil.

For the reception, the Goop founder changed into a chic white Stella McCartney caped romper, which she shared on her website.

6. Kaley Cuoco

On June 30, the Big Bang Theory leading lady married her better-half, Karl Cook. For her second wedding, Cuoco decided on a lace Reem Acra gown, which included handmade floral appliqués, embroidered tulle and a matching beaded cape.

"Happy ever forever," the new bride wrote on Instagram, adding, "Wearing custom @reemacra in my dream cape."

She had a bit of fun with her reception look and wore a Tadashi Shoji lace jumpsuit.

7. Princess Eugenie

The second royal wedding of the year gave us another beautiful creation, worn by the Princess of York on Oct. 12 when she wed Jack Brooksbank at St George's Chapel at Windsor Castle. Eugenie's off-the-shoulder gown was truly admirable and fit for royalty. The Peter Pilotto and Christopher De Vos-designed dress that featured a wide train and V-neckline fold made a statement, showing off the scar on her back from a scoliosis surgery she had at the age of 12.

Opting to go without a veil to display her scar, Eugenie wore the Grenville Tiara, which was owned by the Queen Mother, Queen Elizabeth II's mom.

Pool/Samir Hussein/WireImage

Pool/Samir Hussein/WireImage

Sashaying into Windsor Great Park’s Royal Lodge, the residence of her father Prince Andrew, the Duke of York, Eugenie, chose a flowing peach gown with long sleeves and a cape from Zac Posen for her reception. The dress' color reflected the blush of an English Rose, while the White Rose of York is embroidered on both the shoulder and back of the gown, holding together the cape.

The model and New York Giants wide receiver Sterling Shepard tied the knot on March 3, with Iman wearing two masterpieces for her special day. The blushing bride wore a Zuhair Murad gown from the Fall 2018 Bridal collection for her walk down the aisle. The gorgeous gown was crafted with silk tulle embroidery and featured a bolero jacket with 3D floral appliques.

"I never really envisioned wearing something like that for my wedding," Iman told Brides Magazine. "But the moment we put it on, we all loved it! It was so chic and unusual but also felt a little vintage."

Amy and Stuart Photography/ Brides

Iman also wore a second Zuhair Murad dress for the reception, made of pink blush tulle and adorned with petal appliques and a blush sash, in keeping with the floral look of her first gown.

Amy and Stuart Photography/ Brides

Leave it to the tattoo artist and makeup mogul to play by her own rules during her Goth wedding ceremony on June 2. For her nuptials to Leafer Seyer, Von D opted for an unconventional look, wearing a bespoke Majesty Black-designed red lace wedding gown and horn headpiece with a long crimson veil designed by Adolfo Sanchez. The draping veil was embroidered with the couple's newly designed "bloodline sigil," which incorporates a three-headed dragon and crown elements.

10. Maren Morris

On March 24, the country superstar and Ryan Hurd said "I do" in an intimate Nashville wedding. "The Middle" singer wore a white gown that blended modern and traditional elements, with an almost mini-length front half and a flowing train from her waist that was custom made by Nashville-based designer Cavanagh Baker. The dress was designed to pay homage to Morris' mom's vintage wedding dress, with its high-low silhouette updated with modern details.

Those details include couture embroidered lace from Spain and crystal straps handmade in India. Lace appliques also cover the train, which sits atop 20 layers of tulle, and is detachable for a night of dancing at the reception.

11. Ashley Greene

The former Twilight actress' life changed on July 6, when she married her longtime love, Paul Khoury. Greene exchanged vows in a back-bearing, floor-length creation by Katie May. The elegant column dress featured a scoop neckline with two straps and perfectly highlighted her slim figure.

Following the star-studded ceremony, the brunette beauty changed into a breathtaking sheer gown designed by Windi Williams-Stern. The ethereal design featured an open back and delicate 3-D floral applique from the bodice to the train.

"She’s my magician. I’ve worked with her for over a decade for anything I do on the red carpet," Greene told Brides Magazineabout working with Williams-Stern for her reception look. "She created a masterpiece for me, and I can't wait to dance the night away in it!"

12. Hilary Swank

The Oscar-winner had a fairytale day when she married entrepreneur Philip Schneider on August 18. Swank wore two beautiful wedding gowns for her special day. Her first dress was an ethereal Elie Saab Couture creation that featured 25 meters of Chantilly lace, eight meters of silk chiffon and six meters of organza silk, and took 150 hours to create.

“I’ve loved Elie Saab for years and was thrilled to have him design my dress,” Swank told Vogue. “I wanted something romantic that felt as timeless as the redwood grove where we were to be married, and he delivered -- designing something that far surpassed my greatest expectations. It was everything I imagined and more.”

Her second dress was a custom-made Dior frock. Christian Louboutin designed both her wedding and tap shoes for her dance during her reception, which took place in a beautiful, rustic barn that’s over 100 years old.

The Brooklyn Nine-Nine star and her fellow actor boyfriend Brad Hoss said “I do” before 300 of their closest friends and family on Oct. 6. For the momentous occasion, Beatriz opted for a gorgeous white lacy gown from Grace Loves Lace that featured elaborate embroidery and a super-long veil. Coincidentally, the dress' name was "The Rosa," just like her Brooklyn Nine-Nine character.

14. Karlie Kloss

The gorgeous model married Joshua Kushner on Oct. 18, donning a breathtaking bespoke Dior creation. Kloss exuded grace and poise in the lace gown that featured a V-neckline, sheer long sleeves, full skirt with a delicate silk bow at the waist and billowy train. She completed the bridal look with a cathedral-style veil.

15. Nazanin Mandi

The actress and GRAMMY winner, Miguel, made their love official on Nov. 24 at a beautiful ranch outside of Los Angeles, after 13 years of dating. Mandi was glowing in a custom-made form-fitting Monique Lhuillier lace, long-sleeve wedding gown that has an open back and V-neckline. Her veil was a classic Spanish-style mantilla.

Mandi told ET earlier this month that it took her "about a month" to find her stunning gown. "I put it on and it was a moment where you're just like, 'Oh my god, this is it!' And you start crying, and my cousins started crying and we were like, 'This is it,'" she revealed.

The bride then slipped into a Carly Cushnie silk dress with a thigh-high slit, which she paired with a white faux fur cropped coat, for the reception. "I needed that glamorous Hollywood moment," she excitingly shared with ET.

For more spectacular celebrity weddings of the year, see below.

RELATED CONTENT:

Viral Beauty Products of 2018 to Gift For the Holidays

The Best Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton Looks of 2018

Everything Priyanka Chopra Wore During Her Wedding Weekend

Related Gallery