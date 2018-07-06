Ashley Greene Marries Paul Khoury in Star-Studded California Wedding

Congrats to Ashley Greene!

The Twilight star tied the knot with Paul Khoury in a star-studded ceremony in San Jose, California, on Friday. Among those on the guest list were Greene's Twilight co-star, Robert Pattinson, as well as Zac Efron, Liam Hemsworth, Brittany Snow, Ashlee Simpson, Evan Ross and Lauren and Aaron Paul, Brides magazine reports.

According to the magazine, Greene and Khoury, an Australian TV personality, exchanged their own vows. The 31-year-old actress stunned in a custom open-back dress by Katie May for the ceremony, before changing into a reception gown by Windi Williams-Stern, owner of Studio Unbiased.

Greene and Khoury started dating in 2013, and got engaged in December 2016 during their trip to New Zealand.

"This is the most beautiful moment I could have ever hoped for. You've successfully made me the happiest, luckiest woman alive," Greene wrote alongside a video of the proposal on Instagram. "I can't wait to show you my unfaltering immeasurable love for the rest of our lives. #engaged #? #loveofmylife #futurehusband."

"I promise to put a smile on your face for the rest of our lives. You complete me in ways I didn't even know was possible. I love you more than anything and excited to take this next step in life with you! #foreverlove #myfutrewife ?? #ShesGonnaBeAKhoury," Khoury wrote on his own account.

In an interview with ET in March 2017, Greene opened up about why she and Khoury planned to take their time walking down the aisle.

"Pretty early on, we realized we wanted to be together, but we knew we didn't want to rush things and kind of enjoy," she explained. "We were really big on enjoying our relationship, and then living together, and then we were gonna enjoy our engagement. Like, we're not planning to get married anytime soon... it's an exciting time and I don't know why you'd want to rush over that?"

As for her wedding, the actress said she and Khoury wanted the best of both worlds. "I think we want to have a really intimate wedding, and then kind of throw a big party after," Greene mused. "We want it to be outside -- we want it to be surrounded by a lot of nature. He's a really big nature buff."

