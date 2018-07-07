Ashley Greene Wears Two Wedding Dresses on Her Special Day -- See the Gorgeous Gowns!

Ashley Greene is a vision in white!

The 31-year-old Twilight actress married Paul Khoury in an intimate outdoor location in San Jose, California, ET confirms, and donned not one but two gorgeous wedding dresses for her special day.

During the ceremony, the brunette beauty opted for a back-bearing, floor-length creation by Katie May, according to Bridesmagazine. The elegant column dress featured a scoop neckline with two straps and perfectly highlighted her slim figure. The bride had her hair curled and wore a long veil, which she held on to while mingling with guests. Her makeup consisted of a soft burgundy smoky eye, rose-colored cheeks and a taupe lip.

Following the star-studded ceremony -- which included Greene's Twilight co-star Robert Pattinson, as well as Zac Efron, Liam Hemsworth and Brittany Snow, among others -- Greene changed into a breathtaking sheer gown designed by Windi Williams. The ethereal design featured an open back and delicate 3-D floral applique from the bodice to the train.

"She’s my magician. I’ve worked with her for over a decade for anything I do on the red carpet," Green told Brides about working with Williams for her reception look. "She created a masterpiece for me, and I can't wait to dance the night away in it!"

Greene and Khoury got engaged during their trip to New Zealand on Dec. 19, 2016.

"This is the most beautiful moment I could have ever hoped for. You've successfully made me the happiest, luckiest woman alive," Greene wrote on Instagram at the time. "I can't wait to show you my unfaltering immeasurable love for the rest of our lives. #engaged #? #loveofmylife #futurehusband."

While the couple decided to take things slow, the actress told ET in March that they knew that they wanted an intimate outdoor wedding.

"I think we want to have a really intimate wedding, and then kind of throw a big party after," she mused. "We want it to be outside -- we want it to be surrounded by a lot of nature. He's a really big nature buff."

