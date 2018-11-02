Over a month after tying the knot, Gwyneth Paltrow is finally sharing images from her big day.

On Sept. 29, the 46-year-old actress married TV producer Brad Falchuk at her Hamptons home, and if there was ever any doubt that the ceremony was stunning, these pics prove it was just that. On Friday, Paltrow posted her lifestyle website, Goop, a whopping 47 photos from her wedding weekend.

"Took me a minute to get it together, but at long last, for those who have requested, a little look inside the best day of our lives," she also teased on Instagram, sharing a photo from after she said "I do."

"The revelry started the night before with a rehearsal dinner, where wedding guests dined alfresco under a canopy of bistro lights," Goop posted about the wedding festivities. "And for the big day: perfect weather, a superlative dinner, a dance party for the ages, and a dress that defies adjectives. Hours later, when the last guest went home and the last champagne flute was cleared away, the day ended as it began -- with beauty, love, and very happy people."

The bride's style most certainly "defies adjectives," as is seen in a photo of the actress gazing out the window in her couture Valentino gown and later in her Stella McCartney for the reception.

Paltrow's wedding included lots of famous faces, and in one pic, the A-list star is in the makeup chair next to her pal, Cameron Diaz. Other stars featured in the images are Robert Downey Jr., who gave a speech in honor of his Iron Man co-star, Rob Lowe and filmmaker Steven Spielberg.

Paltrow also shared some heartwarming images of her two kids, Apple, 14, and Moses, 12 and Falchuk's two children, Brody and Isabella.

As the photos show, it was a magical evening. "After the ‘I dos,’ Gwyneth was elated and danced throughout the evening," a source recalled to ET. "The atmosphere was incredibly romantic. The flowers were beautifully arranged on the tables with crystal wine glasses and candles. It was a very Hamptons, outdoorsy feel. The weather was glorious so it truly was a perfect scene.”

