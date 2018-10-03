Gwyneth Paltrow is the "marrying kind" -- but she didn't always feel that way.

In an interview with Marie Claire UK conducted before her wedding to Brad Falchuk but released on Wednesday, the 46-year-old actress and entrepreneur shared how Falchuk convinced her to walk down the aisle again, after the end of her 10-year marriage to Chris Martin.

"I think that marriage is a really beautiful, noble and worthwhile institution, pursuit and endeavor," she said. "Because I don’t think you get married and that’s it -- I think it’s the beginning. You create this third entity, this third being that you have to nourish and look after."

"For a while, I thought, I don’t know if I’d ever do it again. I have my kids – what’s the point?" mused Paltrow, who finalized her divorce from Martin in 2016, and announced her engagement to Falchuk the following year. "And then I met this incredible man, who made me think, no, this person is worth making this commitment to."

"I’m very much the marrying kind," she added. "I love being a wife. I love making a home."

Paltrow and Falchuk, 47, tied the knot in a stunning ceremony at her home in the Hamptons, where they were cheered on by A-listers like Robert Downey Jr., Jerry Seinfeld, Rob Lowe, Cameron Diaz and husband Benji Madden.

A source previously told ET that the actress looked beautiful on her special day in a custom wedding gown, but appeared a little nervous before exchanging vows with Falchuk.

"She seemed so relaxed at her rehearsal dinner but seemed slightly nervous right before she walked down the aisle, but her mom gave her loving encouragement," the source said. "Gwyneth has wanted this for a very long time, you could tell this meant the world to her.”

"After the ‘I dos,’ Gwyneth was elated and danced throughout the evening," the source continued. "The atmosphere was incredibly romantic. The flowers were beautifully arranged on the tables with crystal wine glasses and candles. It was a very Hamptons, outdoorsy feel. The weather was glorious so it truly was a perfect scene.”

See more on Paltrow's wedding in the video below.

RELATED CONTENT:

Inside Gwyneth Paltrow and Brad Falchuk's 'Incredibly Romantic' Wedding (Exclusive)

From Cameron Diaz to Robert Downey Jr., See All the Stars at Gwyneth Paltrow's Wedding

Gwyneth Paltrow Says She and Chris Martin Were 'Disappointed' by Split

Related Gallery