Karlie Kloss is giving fans another peek at her wedding!

The 26-year-old supermodel took to Instagram on Friday to share three more pics from her secret wedding to Joshua Kushner earlier this month.

In the first photo, Kloss and Kushner, 33, are sharing a kiss. Kloss’ back is to the camera, showing off her flowing veil, lace and button details on her dress and her off-white flowers. Kushner, in a classic tux, has his arms wrapped around his bride’s waist.

“Happily ever after,” she wrote alongside the pic.

The second pic is a solo, black-and-white shot of Kloss looking over her shoulder. With a big grin on her face, Kloss looks beyond happy to have said "I do!"

It’s a family affair in the final pic, as Kloss poses with her three sisters, Kimberly, Kariann and Kristine. The supermodel's sisters are clad in shades of purple and red as they smile with their arms around the new Project Runway host.

“Bride tribe,” Kloss captioned the shot.

Kloss shared the news of her nuptials last week on Instagram, with a giggling photo captioned with the date of the wedding.

The couple got engaged over the summer after six years of dating.

