Karlie Kloss is married!

Three months after getting engaged, Kloss has announced she's a married woman. The 26-year-old model shared the news on Instagram on Wednesday, alongside a pic of herself and Joshua Kushner at their wedding.

"10.18.2018 ❤️," Kloss captioned the romantic photo, which shows her all dressed up in a beautiful wedding dress, as she holds hands with her new husband. The model -- and new Project Runway host -- adorably smiles wide in the pic, holding onto a small white bouquet. Her long tulle veil and gorgeous lace wedding dress stand out in front of the woodland background.

Kloss got engaged to Kushner in July, showing off her ring for the first time on her Instagram Story. Kushner, a 33-year-old businessman, had been dating Kloss for six years. His brother, Jared Kushner, is married to Ivanka Trump.

The model didn't share details of her big day, but at the top of many fans' minds is whether her bestie, Taylor Swift, was present following their rumored falling out.

In Vogue's latest "73 Questions" segment, Kloss addressed her friendship with the "I Did Something Bad" singer -- and revealed that Jennifer Lawrence has asked her about the status of their friendship too.

"Jen, don't worry, Taylor and I are still really good friends," Kloss assured.

See more in the video below.

RELATED CONTENT:

Karlie Kloss Answers Jennifer Lawrence's Question of Whether She's Still Friends With Taylor Swift

Karlie Kloss and Christian Siriano Replacing Heidi Klum and Tim Gunn on 'Project Runway'

Karlie Kloss Giddily Flashes Huge Engagement Ring From Fiance Joshua Kushner

Related Gallery