Surprise! Hilary Swank is married.

The 44-year-old two-time Oscar winner secretly tied the knot with social venture entrepreneur Philip Schneider over the weekend.

The couple exchanged vows at the Saint Lucia Preserve in Carmel, California, according to Vogue, which shared stunning photographs from their outdoor ceremony. Swank wore two beautiful wedding gowns for her special day. Her first dress was an ethereal Elie Saab Couture creation that featured 25 meters of Chantilly lace, eight meters of silk chiffon, and six meters of organza silk and took 150 hours to create.

“I’ve loved Elie Saab for years and was thrilled to have him design my dress,” Swank tells the fashion magazine. “I wanted something romantic that felt as timeless as the redwood grove where we were to be married, and he delivered -- designing something that far surpassed my greatest expectations. It was everything I imagined and more.”

Her second dress was a custom-made Dior frock. Christian Louboutin designed both her wedding and tap shoes for her dance during her reception, which took place in a beautiful, rustic barn that’s over 100 years old. Mariska Hargitay was Swank's maid of honor. Misha Collins and Emmy Rossum were also in attendance.

The couple began dating in 2016, shortly after the Million Dollar Baby star called off her engagement to tennis pro Ruben Torres, who had proposed in March of 2016. She was previously married to her Quiet Days co-star, Chad Lowe, for 10 years before splitting in 2007.

For more on Swank's past relationships, watch below.

