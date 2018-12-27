Just when fans thought they'd seen all of Priyanka Chopra's wedding gowns, a new one was unveiled!

The former Quantico star's stylist, Mimi Cuttrell, shared two stunning photos earlier this week of the bride wearing the most gorgeous red Christian Dior gown for her Indian wedding reception almost a month ago. The bespoke creation featured a fitted bodice with straps, a sweetheart neckline and a full tulle skirt. The bride was "drenched" in 16 carats of Chopard jewels, which included a diamond choker, earrings and a large tear-drop diamond maang tikka, as well as choora.

Chopra wore the elegant gown following her and Nick Jonas' traditional Hindu ceremony at the Umaid Bhawan Palace in Jodhpur, Rajasthan, on Dec. 2.

For her second wedding ceremony, Chopra wore a traditional red lehenga that was custom made by Sabyasachi Mukherjee. It took 3,270 hours to create the bridal lehenga ensemble, which was brimmed with hand-embroidered and hand-cut organza flowers, French knots in silk floss and Siam-red crystals.

She adorned the ensemble with diamond, emerald and pearl jewelry. Jonas, on his end, wore a hand-quilted silk sherwani, hand-embroidered chikan dupatta and chanderi tissue safa.

The newlyweds have been celebrating their love all month, throwing a second and third wedding reception in Mumbai a week ago. Chopra, naturally, has looked amazing in her array of ensembles for the festivities.

The two spent their first Christmas with Jonas' family, and appear to have gone to Europe in recent days. However, they still have time to share more intimate moments and photos from their special celebrations.

On Thursday, Chopra shared a look at the gifts that they gave their guests for their first weddings.

See more of Chopra's dazzling dresses in the video below.

