Victoria Beckham's full Reebok collection is finally here!

The fashion designer's new workout line is a follow-up to the '90s basketball-inspired capsule she released with Shaquille O'Neal back in July. This time, it boasts a full unisex range including sports bras, leggings, joggers, hoodies and sneakers.

On Tuesday, the former Spice Girl showed off pieces from the collaboration via mirror selfies, featuring a sleek black bra and legging set, hat and orange-laced trainers.

Shop our favorite picks ahead:

Reebok

Crop Tee $130

Reebok

Bolton Sock Running Shoe $300

Reebok

Seamless Textured Tights $120

Each product has been selected, and each product’s style has been reviewed, by our editorial team; however, we may receive affiliate commissions from some links to products on this page. Prices listed are subject to change by the retailer.

For more on Beckham, see below:

RELATED CONTENT:

Victoria Beckham Admits She Feels 'A Bit Left Out' of Spice Girls Reunion, But 'Definitely' Won't Join Tour

Victoria Beckham Dances With Tina Turner Musical Cast After Sneaking a Flask Into the Theater

David and Victoria Beckham Share a Rare PDA Moment at Fashion Show