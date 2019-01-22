Shopping

Victoria Beckham's New Workout Collection Is All the Motivation We Need to Hit the Gym

By Amy Lee‍
Each product has been selected and reviewed by our editorial team; however, we may receive affiliate commissions from some links to the products on this page. Prices listed are subject to change by the retailer.
Gregg DeGuire/Getty Images

Victoria Beckham's full Reebok collection is finally here! 

The fashion designer's new workout line is a follow-up to the '90s basketball-inspired capsule she released with Shaquille O'Neal back in July. This time, it boasts a full unisex range including sports bras, leggings, joggers, hoodies and sneakers. 

On Tuesday, the former Spice Girl showed off pieces from the collaboration via mirror selfies, featuring a sleek black bra and legging set, hat and orange-laced trainers. 

Shop our favorite picks ahead:  

Reebok x Victoria Beckham black crop top and bike short
Reebok

Crop Tee $130

Reebok x Victoria Beckham running shoe
Reebok

Bolton Sock Running Shoe $300

Reebok x Victoria Beckham gray legging
Reebok

Seamless Textured Tights $120

