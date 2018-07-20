See Victoria Beckham's New Reebok Collection Inspired by Shaquille O'Neal

Victoria Beckham's new collection for Reebok is hitting stores and the internet next week.

The fashion designer announced the collaboration last November, and since then we've been waiting patiently to see what the former Spice Girl will churn out for the sporty brand. It's an unexpected partnership, as VB is known for her sleek and polished designs, but the marriage of her elevated aesthetic and Reebok's cool, athletic take on streetwear promises a coveted lineup.

Inspired by Reebok's archives, the '90s and basketball legend Shaquille O'Neal, the capsule boasts unisex merch pieces including logo jersey tees, hoodies and socks begging to be paired with everything from leggings to denim to roomy trousers a la Beckham.

This is the first launch from the partnership. The rest of the full collection will be released later this year.

VB gave a sneak peek of the pieces on her Instagram page, photographed by her son Brooklyn.

The British brunette isn't the only celeb to join the Reebok family. Ariana Grande, Danai Gurira, Gal Gadot and Gigi Hadid are the current faces of its latest campaign.

Shop the range once it drops on July 26.

