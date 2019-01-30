Priyanka Chopra wasn't the biggest JoBros fan before she and Nick Jonas started dating.

The 36-year-old actress opened up about her relationship with her new husband during a Wednesday appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, revealing that she and Jonas gave each other a crash course on each other's careers.

"I just didn’t know the music. I knew some of the songs, but I didn’t know much about them,” Chopra, who married Jonas last month, explained. "In fact, Nick and I both didn’t know much about each other, so we did a show and tell after we started dating, where we showed each other our work from when we were younger, the embarrassing stuff, the horrible things."

"It was great," she gushed. "That’s how we got to know each other’s careers.”

Chopra and Jonas' December wedding came just five months after their engagement, and less than a year after they sparked dating rumors. As the actress previously explained, however, she and the former Disney Channel star had been talking on the DL, after he sent her a DM.

"I’d seen ‘Close’ by then," she said of Jonas' 2016 music video with Tove Lo. "I was like, 'Wowza!'"

During her chat with DeGeneres, Chopra also spilled details of her and Jonas' extravagant wedding. See more on the star-studded affair in the video below.

