Priyanka Chopra Dishes on Her ‘Super Intimate’ Wedding to Nick Jonas

It may have been the celebrity version of 2018’s royal wedding, but Priyanka Chopra doesn’t think her weekend-long nuptials to her husband, Nick Jonas, in Jodhpur, India, in December were that extreme.

The 36-year-old actress appears on Wednesday’s episode of The Ellen DeGeneres Show, where the comedian host quickly gives her a hard time about the widely publicized event.

"It was just three days,” Chopra says, shrugging as the audience laughs. “One Indian ceremony, one western Christian ceremony, and one day of pre-rituals, which we have in the Hindu wedding. Usually Indian weddings are 1,000 people at least. We had only 200, which was mostly family because both of us have giant families.”

DeGeneres then asks why Chopra and Jonas didn’t decide to up their guest list, to which she replies, "I think we just wanted to keep it super intimate.”

The Quantico star recalls that she first met Jonas after he slid into her DMs. "I’d seen ‘Close’ by then, and I was like, ‘Wowza!’” she says of giving the virtual stranger her phone number.

Chopra also reveals that she and the 26-year-old singer gave each other a crash course in their careers, not having known much about their show business roots prior to getting together.

"I just didn’t know the music. I knew some of the songs, but I didn’t know much about them,” she remembers. "In fact, Nick and I both didn’t know much about each other, so we did a show and tell after we started dating, where we showed each other our work from when we were younger, the embarrassing stuff, the horrible things. That’s how we got to know each other’s careers.”

As for her new husband, Chopra couldn’t help but gush about the former child star.

"It shocks me how he’s not been corrupted,” she says. "He’s so family driven and it’s all about his parents. He’s just really nice and sweet.”

