Priyanka Chopra is a Jonas now!

Less than two months after tying the knot with Nick Jonas in an epic wedding weekend, the 36-year-old Quantico star appeared on Tuesday’s The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon and shared why she decided to officially change her name to Priyanka Chopra Jonas.

“The gravity of it, it’s like a big deal! I didn’t realize it was that much of a big deal until I did it,” she said of the name change.

The actress noted that she never considered not taking Jonas’ name after they became man and wife.

"No, I always wanted to add his name to mine because I feel like we’re becoming family, and I’m a little traditional and old school like that,” she said. “But I don’t take away my identity. He gets added to who I am.”

Chopra Jonas admitted that married life has been “very different,” mostly due to the fact that the couple now shares their homes in New York and Los Angeles.

"Nothing works in my house because I’m never in my house. So the coffee machine doesn’t work, the air conditioning makes some sounds. It’s cute, my house is beautiful, but nothing works,” she explained. "And everything in Nick’s house is immaculate. Like his alarms work. My alarms never work! My doorbell doesn’t work.”

This became a bit of a problem when Chopra Jonas’ beloved dog, Diana, first entered her now husband's “immaculate” home.

"My dog peed on his carpet the first day, and it’s a white carpet too!” she admitted. "Before he came home, I can’t tell you, I went through everything, cleaners, baking soda, scrubbing serious elbow grease, got it out, but he still noticed. He was like, ‘Was that Diana?’”

