Priyanka Chopra to Star In, Produce 'Wild Wild Country' Movie

Priyanka Chopra is developing a film based on the Netflix documentary series Wild Wild Country.

The 36-year-old actress shared the news during her Wednesday appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, revealing that she has partnered with director Barry Levinson on the project. Chopra will star as the Indian religious guru Bhagwan Rajneesh’s (also known as Osho) polarizing assistant, Ma Anand Sheela.

"We’re developing it as the character of Sheela, who was this guru who originated from India, [Osho’s] right-hand woman. And she was just devious and created a whole cult in America, brought people here," Chopra explained to DeGeneres. "[The documentary] was amazing, and I’m developing that next for me to star in and produce, which I think would be really cool."

Wild Wild Country -- directed by brother filmmaking duo Maclain and Chapman Way and executive produced by Mark and Jay Duplass, among others -- followed the Rajneeshpuram community in Wasco County, Oregon in the '80s. It premiered at the Sundance Film Festival last year, debuting on Netflix in March 2018. The six-part series won widespread critical acclaim, and took home a Creative Arts Emmy for outstanding documentary or nonfiction series.

During her interview with DeGeneres, Chopra also opened up about her marriage to Nick Jonas, sharing that when they first started dating, they gave each other a "show and tell" of their careers.

