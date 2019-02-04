Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas enjoyed a Super Bowl Sunday getaway with close family and friends.

The newlyweds watched the big game in Mammoth Lakes, California, playing in the snow with a group including Jonas' older brother, Joe, Joe's fiancee, Sophie Turner, as well as actor Chord Overstreet. Turner shared a photo of the group keeping their beer cold in a festive snow tower they made while reclining in the snow.

"Super Bowl Sunday ready with a Coors Light tower and built in chairs," the Game of Thrones actress joked.

Jonas also shared a video of him catching a beer from Overstreet.

"In honor of Super Bowl Sunday... No beer left behind," he cracked. "Thanks for the good toss @chordoverstreet #superbowl."

"@nickjonas we shoulda took the field!! #superbowl," Overstreet added.



Later, in more cozy surroundings, Jonas and Chopra had a little fun with the former Glee star, teasing him with a tissue as he slept.

As for Chopra, she shared adorable photos of her family playing in the snow, and later, a romantic photo of her and Jonas snuggling.

"Home," she wrote.

ET spoke to Jonas last month, when he gushed about his connection with Chopra.

"It was kind of an instant thing," he said. "I knew once we locked in together that I had a partner for life and a teammate, someone I could walk through the good times and the bad times with, and that was the key."

Watch the video below for more:

RELATED CONTENT:

Nick Jonas Jokes About Attending 'Wedding Reception 100047' With Priyanka Chopra

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas Did a 'Show and Tell' of Each Other's Careers When They Started Dating

Priyanka Chopra Dishes on Her ‘Super Intimate’ Wedding to Nick Jonas

Related Gallery