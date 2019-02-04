News

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas’ ‘Super Bowl Hang’ Included Chord Overstreet and a Snow Beer Tower

By Antoinette Bueno‍
Nick Jonas Priyanka Chopra
Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for LLV

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas enjoyed a Super Bowl Sunday getaway with close family and friends.

The newlyweds watched the big game in Mammoth Lakes, California, playing in the snow with a group including Jonas' older brother, Joe, Joe's fiancee, Sophie Turner, as well as actor Chord Overstreet. Turner shared a photo of the group keeping their beer cold in a festive snow tower they made while reclining in the snow.

"Super Bowl Sunday ready with a Coors Light tower and built in chairs," the Game of Thrones actress joked.

Super Bowl Sunday ready with a Coors Light tower and built in chairs.

Jonas also shared a video of him catching a beer from Overstreet.

"In honor of Super Bowl Sunday... No beer left behind," he cracked. "Thanks for the good toss @chordoverstreet #superbowl."

"@nickjonas we shoulda took the field!! #superbowl," Overstreet added.
 

Later, in more cozy surroundings, Jonas and Chopra had a little fun with the former Glee star, teasing him with a tissue as he slept.

As for Chopra, she shared adorable photos of her family playing in the snow, and later, a romantic photo of her and Jonas snuggling.

"Home," she wrote.

Home 😍

ET spoke to Jonas last month, when he gushed about his connection with Chopra.

"It was kind of an instant thing," he said. "I knew once we locked in together that I had a partner for life and a teammate, someone I could walk through the good times and the bad times with, and that was the key."

