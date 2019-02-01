Nick Jonas knows that he and Priyanka Chopra have had plenty of wedding celebrations.

The 26-year-old "Find You" crooner took to Instagram on Friday to joke about attending his "100047" wedding reception, while sharing a stunning photo of him and his new wife. The event, however, was not another party for the newlyweds. The couple attended the Learning Lab Ventures 2019 Gala at the Beverly Hills Hotel on Thursday to support their pals, Armie Hammer and Elizabeth Chambers.

"Walking into wedding reception 100047 like... Haha just kidding. So happy to celebrate our friends @armiehammer and @elizabethchambers and the amazing work they have done with @learninglabventures," Jonas wrote on Instagram.

The singer looked dapper in a black tuxedo by Dunhill, while his ladylove stepped out in a chic Elie Saab gown accented with sheer lace insets.

Jonas and Chopra have been enjoying their time as husband and wife, since tying the knot in December. The two have had over four wedding receptions, their last one being last week at the Jonas family's restaurant in Charlotte, North Carolina.

“Fam jam. Thank you @nelliessouthernkitchen @mamadjonas@papakjonas for a wonderful reception!” the 36-year-old actress captioned a photo featuring the pair and members of both her and her husband’s families. “We love you! This was amazing.”

The two seem to be getting back into their daily lives after honeymooning overseas. This week, Chopra made an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show where she detailed how she and Jonas got to know each other and dished on their wedding celebrations.

