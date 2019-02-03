New England Patriots Defeat Los Angeles Rams in Super Bowl LIII

History was just made at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia.



New England Patriots defeated the Los Angeles Rams 13 to 3 in a surprisingly low-scoring Super Bowl that was equal parts mesmerizing and painful.

The first half of Sunday's big game saw one of the lowest-scoring first two quarters since Super Bowl IX, and the Patriots led 3-0 as the Halftime show began. The Rams managed to tie it up in the third quarter, finally getting on the board. The tides turned in the fourth quarter, however, when the Patriots score the first touchdown of the game, giving New England a momentum that the Rams couldn't stop.

No matter how this game was going to go, viewers knew they were in for a matchup for the ages. After losing last year to the Philadelphia Eagles, the Patriots kept their larger-than-life legacy in motion with a 37-31 overtime victory over the Kansas City Chiefs on Jan. 20, clinching the AFC Championship and ensuring their return The Game of Games.



Likewise, the stage was set when the L.A. Rams ended a colossal regular-season run with a come-from-behind overtime victory against the New Orleans Saints. Greg Zuerlein kicked a 57-yard field goal, winning the NFC Championship 26-23.



The Rams were always the underdogs, firstly, with 33-year-old head coach Sean McVay becoming the youngest head coach to take a team to the Super Bowl ever and secondly, by squaring off against Brady and head coach Bill Belichick, a partnership that has brought the franchise five NFL championships and nine appearances.

However, McVay proved to be comfortably in his element during all four quarters and came close to delivering just two years after the franchise returned to Southern California, but ultimately came up short.



Get more breaking news in the clip below.



RELATED CONTENT:

2019 Super Bowl Commercials: Check Out the New Star-Studded Ads

Maroon 5, Travis Scott & Big Boi Deliver Energy-Filled Super Bowl Halftime Show

Gladys Knight Sings Flawless National Anthem at Super Bowl

Related Gallery