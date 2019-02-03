Maroon 5 definitely brought their moves (like Jagger) to Super Bowl LIII.

Adam Levine (along with the rest of the band), Travis Scott and Big Boi delivered an energy-filled halftime performance at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia, on Sunday.

Midway through the football championship between the New England Patriots and the Los Angeles Rams, Levine took the stage in a shower of pyrotechnic explosions and fireworks as he belted out "Harder to Breathe" before ripping off his jacket and donning a guitar to transition into "This Love," and the Maroon 5 fans crowded around their M-shaped stage were flipping out.

Scott soon made his appearance following a Spongebob Squarepants introduction and a massive burst of fire and green lasers. As he performed his oft-censored "SICKO MODE" next to Levine (who danced around wordlessly and awkwardly), the rapper ended his set by trust falling onto the outstretched arms of the crowd.

And then it was back to Maroon 5 as Levine took center stage for a rendition of "Girls Like You" featuring help from a full marching band and a gospel choir. Levine then slowed things down for a beautiful, contemplative performance of "She Will Be Loved," which he sang while walking through the crowd as floating paper lanters drifted into the sky behind him.

The tranquility of the song made the transition into Big Boi's arrival in a Cadillac somewhat jarring. However, when the OutKast rapper turned up to perform "The Way You Move," it proved to be one of the most energetic and exciting moments from the star-studded show.

Turning the focus back to Levine, the 39-year-old frontman stripped down to a tank-top for a sultry performance of "Sugar" before moving on to "Moves Like Jagger," where he then ripped off his shirt all together to give the cheering crowd a good look at all of his above-the-waist tattoos.

The notably low-key show ended with an enormous fireworks display as Levine and his band took a bow. There was no appearance from Christina Aguilera, as many had hoped there would be after the songstress hinted at it during a recent episode of Watch What Happens Live.

Last week, Maroon 5, along with Interscope Records and the NFL, donated $500,000 to Big Brothers Big Sisters of America, following Scott's reveal that he and the football organization would be donating to Dream Corps.

Days before the big game, ET's Kevin Frazier exclusively sat down with Levine in Atlanta for the singer's only interview, where he addressed his decision to headline the halftime show in light of the controversy surrounding how the NFL has handled Colin Kaepernick and other players kneeling during the national anthem to protest racial inequality and police brutality.

"No one thought about it more than I did," he said. "No one put more thought and love into this than I did. ... I spoke to many people, most importanly though, I silenced all the noise and listened to myself, and made my decision about how I felt."

Levine also shared how excited he was to work with the hip-hop artists.

"So Travis... he is it right now. He is the one," Levine expressed. "Like, this is a moment for him and we love what he does, obviously. We love what he represents because we love having a presence that this is the show that will have the biggest hip-hop presence that there has ever been on the show. I mean, I can't look back and find that to be the case before. He's it, he's the man right now and he comes in hot."

