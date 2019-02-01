Christina Aguilera doesn’t remember trying to fight Pink, she remembers trying to kiss her!

The 38-year-old pop diva appeared on Thursday’s Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen and took part in the show’s popular “Plead the Fifth” segment.

While answering questions, Cohen asked Aguilera about Pink’s 2017 WWHL claim, in which the “What About Us” singer said that Aguilera had tried to take a swing at her in a club.

"I seem to have a different memory of a night we had at a club where we played ‘Spin the Bottle.’ I have a love memory!” Aguilera insisted. "Look at her, look at me. I wouldn’t swing on her. She could beat my a** are you kidding me? She could really beat my a** then!”

So did the two “Lady Marmalade” collaborators kiss? Apparently not.

"I was excited about a kiss. I was like, ‘Oh, kissin’ all’s good!’ She put her hand up like this and I was like, ‘Oh, that’s what we’re doing? Alright.’ She don’t wanna get dirrty,” Aguilera joked of Pink, after noting that the singer fended off her advances.

The two pop stars have both admitted to having some past beef that they’ve since resolved.

"I’ve seen her Behind the Music, and I know she had some feelings or whatever about how the recording of ‘Lady Marmalade’ went down. And I know the actual video, she intimidated me because she was heckling me in the audience behind the director. And I was like, ‘Oh, what’s going on?’” Aguilera recalled. "But that’s what she did back then. She’s a different person now. She’s a mom, she’s cool.”

The “Fall in Line” singer also praised Pink in a separate segment, when asked which of her early ‘00s contemporaries had the best vocals.

"Pink’s phenomenal, and she can flip in the air while doing it,” she noted, later teasing. "We have a song… yeah, it’s in the vault.”

Aguilera recently spoke with ET about her upcoming Las Vegas residency. Watch the clip below to see the exclusive interview:

