Christina Aguilera got emotionally candid about the controversial documentary Surviving R. Kelly, and the dark side of show business, while sitting down with Andy Cohen on Thursday's Watch What Happens Live.

As she fielded call-in questions from viewers, the singer was asked about her reaction to Lady Gaga's decision to remove "Do What U Want," her collaboration with R. Kelly, from streaming platforms days after the controversial documentary aired on Lifetime earlier this month.

"I was extremely moved by that whole show. It was very heavy for me," Aguilera shared as she got somewhat emotional.

The singer cautiously alluded to her own experience with dangerous people in show business, hesitantly sharing, "I actually went through a lot of, um, well, lot's not really go there, but it absolutely [affected me]."

"When you're in this business you're exposed to so many predators and so many things [and] you're exposed to so much at such an early age," she added.

After Gaga announced that she would be taking down the Kelly version of "Do What U Want," Aguilera took to Twitter to share her appreciation for the singer's decision, along with a few photos of her and Gaga performing the same song together on The Voice in 2013.

"This is a reminder of women sticking together— and not letting a man take ownership of a great song/ moment," she tweeted at the time. "Being a survivor of past predators myself, these lines spoke to me, which is why I did the song. I embrace all survivors of sexual and domestic violence and abuse holding a special place in my heart, and you @ladygaga, for doing the right thing!"

Aguilera reiterated her support while sitting down with Cohen, explaining that Gaga "absolutely" made the right choice.

"Sharing the stage with her, for that performance of "Do What U Want," was sort of flipping it [on its ear']. Like, 'You can have this, you can have that, but you can never have my integrity, my voice,'" the singer said, recalling their rendition of the controversial tune. "It's actually very fitting that we engaged together in this song, having been in the business together as two females."

As for the possibility of potentially sharing the stage with Gaga during her Las Vegas residency, Aguilera said she "would always share the stage with her."

"She's a blast! Because she does know how to let go and have fun, and the sky's the limit," she marveled. "I enjoy performers like that."

