Maroon 5 and NFL Donating $500,000 to Charity Ahead of Super Bowl LIII

Maroon 5 and the NFL are donating $500,000 to charity ahead of Super Bowl LII.

The band (this year's Halftime Show headliners), along with their label, Interscope Records, and the NFL, announced the news in a statement on Tuesday, revealing the contribution will go to Big Brothers Big Sisters of America.

"Playing the Super Bowl has been a dream of our band for a long time," Maroon 5 frontman Adam Levine said in the statement. "We thank the NFL for the opportunity and also to them, along with Interscope Records, for making a donation to Big Brothers Big Sisters, which will have a major impact for children across the country."

As part of the NFL's #InspireChange social justice initiative, the contribution from the NFL and Maroon 5 will help to create "positive social changes for youth in communities across the country," according to the statement.

The Super Bowl Halftime Show will also feature Big Boi from Outkast and Travis Scott, who made a generous donation earlier this month. The "Sicko Mode" rapper agreed to perform at the championship game on the condition that the NFL pledged to jointly donate $500,000 to the social-justice non-profit Dream Corps.

Sources told ET last year that Rihanna and Pink were the NFL's first and second picks, respectively, to headline the show, but turned down the offers due to the NFL's handling of the Colin Kaepernick situation. The former NFL star became a political icon over the past few years following his on-field protests of police brutality. During the singing of the national anthem at various games across the country, the quarterback, who last played for the San Francisco 49ers, took a knee as a way to make a statement, with other players and cheerleaders later following his lead. Many believe these acts allegedly had him banned from the league -- Kaepernick filed a grievance against the NFL and its owners in 2017, accusing them of colluding to not hire him.

"It's a very tricky situation because you are involving politics with sports, which should not be mixed," rapper Soulja Boy explained to ET last month, regarding the flak this year's halftime acts have received on social media. "It should be a positive, fun, happy thing. You know what I'm saying? And everybody enjoying the football game. It shouldn't be about all of the controversy behind it and the politics."

Hear more in the video below.

RELATED CONTENT:

2019 Super Bowl Ads: Watch All the Commercials (Thus Far)!

Super Bowl LIII: Who's Playing, How to Watch & More

Travis Scott to Perform at Super Bowl Pre-Party Ahead of Halftime Show (Exclusive)

Related Gallery