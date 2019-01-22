Travis Scott is getting ready for Super Bowl LIII!

ET can exclusively reveal that the 26-year-old rapper will headline Pepsi's invite-only Super Bowl weekend party at Planet Pepsi in Atlanta, Georgia, on Friday, Feb. 1, just days before the match-up between the Los Angeles Rams and New England Patriots.

Scott's latest gig comes after the announcement that he'll join Maroon 5 and Big Boi onstage at the Super Bowl's halftime show, while Gladys Knight will sing the National Anthem before the game.

For Atlanta-based fans hoping to score a ticket to the immersive, multi-sensory pre-Super Bowl show, Pepsi is partnering with artists Melissa Mitchell, Janice Rago, Eric Nine and Bigteeff, to create murals inspired by the southern city. Fans can use social media clues to find the four murals and take selfies in front of them for a chance to win tickets to the bash.

Those who live outside of Atlanta can still get to the concert thanks to Pepsi and iHeartMedia's social media contest for a pair of tickets and flyaways to the party. The show will also be livestreamed.

Pepsi

It's been an exciting year for Scott, who, in addition to gearing up for the Super Bowl, released Astroworld, an album that went No. 1. He also had several radio hits and welcomed his first daughter, Stormi, with girlfriend Kylie Jenner.

Watch the video below for more on Super Bowl LIII, which will air Sunday, Feb. 3 on CBS:

