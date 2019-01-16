Colin Kaepernick does not appear to be on board with Travis Scott's upcoming Super Bowl appearance.

The former NFL star, who became a political icon after his on-field protests of police brutality during the national anthem -- acts believed by many to have resulted in him effectively being banned from the league -- was retweeting fans on Tuesday who were pushing back on a recent Variety report claiming that the 31-year-old quarterback and Astroworld rapper had reached a point of "mutual respect and understanding" after "at least one phone conversation."

While the report did claim that "the two did not necessarily agree," it added that Kaepernick reportedly thought Scott and the NFL's pledge to donate $500,000 to the social-justice non-profit Dream Corps would "do some good."

"There is NO mutual respect and there is NO understanding for anyone working against @Kaepernick7 PERIOD. #stoplying," read one of the fan tweets Kaepernick retweeted.

ET has reached out to reps for both Scott and Kaepernick.

The Super Bowl halftime show this year has been mired in controversy over both the NFL's handling of the Kaepernick situation and the initial reports that the league had booked just Maroon 5 to perform at the game, which this year is set in Atlanta, Georgia, home to a plethora of noteworthy artists, particularly in the genre of hip-hop.

Ultimately, the NFL's official halftime show announcement revealed that Scott as well as Big Boi -- one half of the iconic Atlanta rap duo Outkast -- would be joining Maroon 5. Both artists have caught flak on social media for agreeing to perform, though not from rapper Soulja Boy, who told ET in December, "It's a very tricky situation because you are involving politics with sports, which should not be mixed. It should be a positive, fun, happy thing. You know what I'm saying? And everybody enjoying the football game. It shouldn't be about all of the controversy behind it and the politics."

However, JAY-Z, who along with Beyoncé, attended Scott's Astroworld tour show in Los Angeles in December, had been trying to talk his fellow artist out of performing during the game, according to a Variety report.

But even before Maroon 5, Scott and Big Boi were signed on, the Super Bowl halftime show appeared to be mired in turmoil.

In October, a source told ET that Rihanna was the NFL's first pick to headline the big show, only to turn them down over the NFL protest controversy.

“Rihanna was the front-runner," the source said at the time. "CBS and the NFL reached out to Rihanna first, who after thinking about the offer, decided to pass due to the NFL and the situation regarding players kneeling."

A second source involved in the negotiations said that Pink -- who sang the national anthem at last year's Super Bowl -- had also been approached, only for the prolonged negotiations to ultimately stall.

The Super Bowl is on Sunday, Feb. 3 on CBS.

