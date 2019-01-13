It’s official!



The National Football League confirmed the Super Bowl LIII halftime show lineup on Sunday, which will include Maroon 5, Travis Scott and Big Boi!



“It’s official: @maroon5 will take center stage at @SuperBowl LIII! They will be joined by @trvisXX and @BigBoi. #SBLIII,” the league wrote on Twitter.

Rumors that Adam Levine’s hit-making outfit would be taking the coveted stage has been circulating for months. As fas back as September, ET learned that Maroon 5 was getting the gig. And in December, a source told ET that Scott would also be playing the high-profile gig.



Just two minutes before the NFL broke the exciting news, Maroon 5 teased the lineup with a clip teasing their performance with a drumline score.

#SBLIII ATL let’s get it!" Big Boi also tweeted.

Previously, Levine has carefully sidestepped the speculation, like during his November visit to Ellen DeGeneres’ talk show.



"What the hell are you talking about?” Levine quipped when she asked him about the speculation. "It’s a rumor. I can neither confirm nor deny the truth of this rumor. It’s definitely a rumor and the rumor’s a rumor that everyone seems to be discussing.”

Later, he seemed to slip up and discuss how the show would go, stating, "It’s the Super Bowl. It’s going to be a great event and there’s going to be a band... or an artist of some kind performing at halftime. And it’s going to be great regardless of whoever it is."

Soon after today's announcement, Scott revealed that he, along with the NFL, will be making a donation to Dream Corps, an organization that is at the forefront of social justice issues like reducing jail populations and creating career opportunities for communities.

“I back anyone who takes a stand for what they believe in," Scott said in a statement. "I know being an artist that it’s in my power to inspire. So before confirming the Super Bowl Halftime performance, I made sure to partner with the NFL on this important donation. I am proud to support Dream Corps and the work they do that will hopefully inspire and promote change.”

This could be interpreted as a response to the bashlash that the rapper received after reports began surfacing that he was joining the halftime show as the debate surrounding players like Colin Kaepernick kneeling during the national anthem continued.

Rapper Soulja Boy spoke with ET in December about Scott joining the prestigious halftime show, and he said that everyone should leave political views at the door when it comes to sporting events.

"I feel like everyone is entitled to their own opinion," he said. "It's a very tricky situation because you are involving politics with sports, which should not be mixed. It should be a positive, fun, happy thing. You know what I'm saying? And everybody enjoying the football game. It shouldn't be about all of the controversy behind it and the politics."



