There were lots of famous faces in the audience at Travis Scott's concert.

The 26-year-old rapper's Astroworld Tour stopped at The Forum in Inglewood, California, on Wednesday night, the first of a two-night stint at the venue. Everyone from Kanye West to JAY-Z were in attendance and audience members certainly took notice.

Kanye was spotted at the show with his wife, Kim Kardashian West, the sister of Travis' girlfriend, Kylie Jenner. During the concert, Kanye was even seen dancing to Travis' song, "Butterfly Effect."

Meanwhile, Kim shared several videos and selfies on her Instagram Story from the concert.

Kanye West vibin' to Travis Scott's Butterfly Effect at Astroworld in LA pic.twitter.com/NXbCCr6eCk — Polo Maruwa (@polomaruwa10) December 20, 2018

King and Queen pic.twitter.com/gcDWVtvWF4 — Ryan Klapper (@Klapp_Daddy) December 20, 2018

Kanye just walked through the crowd at the Forum at the Travis show. The pandemonium is nuts. — Gerrick D. Kennedy (@GerrickKennedy) December 20, 2018

Kanye's appearance at the show comes in the midst of an apparent feud between himself and Travis, which dates back to "Sicko Mode," Travis' song with Kanye's frenemy, Drake. Earlier this month, Kanye sent out several tweets about the track and the apparent feud, but eventually ended the rant with the message: "It's all love."

The 41-year-old rapper reportedly left the concert before Travis performed "Sicko Mode."

Met with Trav at my crib this morning We expressed ourselves It’s all love — ye (@kanyewest) December 15, 2018

Kanye just walked out before the final song was announced, which of course is Sicko Mode 👀 — Ryan Klapper (@Klapp_Daddy) December 20, 2018

Another power couple in the audience was JAY-Z and his wife, Beyonce. One fan spotted the pair -- who were dressed casually for their night out -- at the concert and both appeared to be enthralled with Travis' performance.

It's not known if Kanye and Kim ran into Bey and JAY at the show. As fans may recall, the rappers have had a strained friendship since Beyonce and JAY-Z missed Kanye and Kim's 2014 wedding.

Watching Beyonce and Jay watch Travis Scott. goodnight. — Gerrick D. Kennedy (@GerrickKennedy) December 20, 2018

These weren't the only stars at the concert! Singer Halsey and Kylie's best friend, Jordyn Woods, were also in attendance. Halsey was featured in a selfie with her mom, Nicole Frangipane, and Kim, while Jordyn enjoyed a spin in the onstage carousel, something Kylie got to experience earlier on in the tour.

"F*Ck it! No questions asked," Jordyn captioned a video of herself on the ride.

Additionally, an eyewitness tells ET that Travis confirmed Kylie's attendance at the show, telling the crowd, "My beautiful wife is in the building." The statement comes amid rumors that the pair have already tied the knot.

The "Stargazing" rapper clearly had a great time at the show, tweeting: "NOT GON LIE LA NIGHT ONE. WOAH"

NOT GON LIE LA NIGHT ONE. WOAH — TRAVIS SCOTT (@trvisXX) December 20, 2018

