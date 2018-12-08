Kylie Jenner is seeing gold this Christmas.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star took to her Instagram Story on Friday to show off her and Travis Scott's gifts to each other under the Christmas tree.

In a since-deleted clip, Jenner zoomed in on gold gifts addressed to "Daddy" and "Wifey" -- proving the couple couldn't be stronger days after Scott slammed a prank photo that claimed to show him cheating on Jenner. "Try again u trollssss. Me and my wifey sturdy. Back to celebrateing!!!” he wrote on Instagram at the time, adding: "Only got love for my wife. No time to be wasting. Try again."

Jenner reacted to the hoax, writing, "I'm happy my relationship is strong because this is getting out of hand. The internet scares me sometimes for real."

Jenner and Scott frequently call each other "hubby" and "wifey," despite not being married. However, a recent post Jenner captioned with a diamond ring emoji even had her sister, Kim Kardashian, questioning the status of their relationship.

"I literally need to ask her," she admitted to ET. "That is going to be my next question on our group chat. We were chatting on the way over here and I think we all think that's like, you know, what they call each other. But I have no idea."

Jenner and Scott may be more focused on expanding their family than tying the knot, as a source told ET on Friday that the makeup mogul wants to get pregnant again at the same time as her older sister, Khloe Kardashian.

"Kylie and Travis are going to wait until he's finished his [Astroworld] tour before trying for another baby," the source explained of the pair, who welcomed daughter Stormi in February. "They want to have another child soon so it's close in age to Stormi, but they do not want to do this while he's busy on the road."

"[Kylie's] created a really beautiful life for herself," the source added. "She has a successful business that's close to home. She really loves what she does and also loves that she can still be so hands-on with Stormi. She really has everything she's ever dreamed of and feels so blessed."

