Looks like Khloe Kardashian and Kylie Jenner have more babies on the brain!

A source tells ET that the reality star sisters may both be pregnant again soon, after welcoming their daughters, True and Stormi, months apart earlier this year.

"Now that she's a mom, Khloe's never been happier," the source says, adding that Khloe's also in "such a good place now" with True's dad, Tristan Thompson. "She has wanted this baby more than anything and motherhood has proven to be even more incredible than she imagined."

"Her relationship with Tristan is so good," the source continues. "They made it through some really dark times, but she's happy that she gave him a second chance because he's stepped up and is not only an amazing father to True, but he's been such a rock for Khloe. They're really just so in love."

And because Khloe, 34, feels like she got a late start to motherhood, she's anxious about giving True a sibling and doesn't want to waste any time.

"It was a difficult journey [for Khloe] to get pregnant the first time, so she's aware it may take some time again," the source says. "She doesn't want to delay trying. That being said, she's not putting any pressure on herself or overthinking it. It will happen when it happens. [She's] not not trying."

Like her sister, Kylie, 21, is also hoping for a second child with her boyfriend, Travis Scott. However, our source tells us the makeup mogul is on more of "a timeline."

"Kylie and Travis are going to wait until he's finished his [Astroworld] tour before trying for another baby," the source explains. "They want to have another child soon so it's close in age to Stormi, but they do not want to do this while he's busy on the road."

According to the rapper's website, the tour is scheduled to wrap Dec. 22 in Portland, Oregon. In the meantime, Kylie is just enjoying all the one-on-one time with Stormi she can get!

"[Kylie's] created a really beautiful life for herself," the source says. "She has a successful business that's close to home. She really loves what she does and also loves that she can still be so hands-on with Stormi. She really has everything she's ever dreamed of and feels so blessed."

Getting pregnant again would only make life even sweeter for Kylie... especially if she and Khloe can plan their pregnancies around the same time again.

"Kylie and Khloe would love to be pregnant together again. And it seems like the timing could work out that way," the source says. "It was a real bonding experience for them, but more importantly, it’s been amazing for their daughters to be so close in age. There are so many kids/grandkids in that family, that's really where the family's attention is. It's all about the next generation."

