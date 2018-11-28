Khloe Kardashian Shares That Baby True Said Her First Word

Lil’ True Thompson is already talking!



On Wednesday, Khloe Kardashian shared a touching post on her app explaining that her baby girl has said her first word! She shared the news along with a photo from October featuring True and herself both beaming in matching unicorn Halloween costumes.



“I can't believe my baby is seven-months-old!” the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star wrote alongside the sweet image. “True now has three teeth and she's going to crawl any second. She also smiles constantly, but I still can't get that little munchkin to laugh unless I tickle her. Maybe I'm just not funny, LOL. She also says "dada," but I think she means "mama. 😉”



This new exciting news comes just days after Khloe inadvertently ignited a firestorm by posting another photo. This one featured herself and her older sister Kourtney Kardashian in the middle of a row of bikes at a store.



"Power Rangers unite!! My BFF!!!" She captioned the fun image, nodding to how their neon green and yellow outfits resemble the Mighty Morphin Power Rangers.

It sounds innocent enough. However, fans quickly noticed that Kourtney looks exactly like her ex Scott Disick’s girlfriend, Sofia Richie, in the image!



The resemblance is uncanny considering Richie is blonde and Kourtney is brunette. There’s a light directly behind her, making her hair appear lighter and her green outfit is reminiscent of Richie’s attire. Also, her sunglasses obscure her usual recognizable face. It all makes for a startling photo.



Get more Kar-Jenner updates down below.



RELATED CONTENT:

Kim Kardashian Shares Sweet Pic of 'Besties' North and Penelope -- and They're Growing Up So Fast!

Busy Philipps Says Kim Kardashian’s Ecstasy Experiences Were Very Different From Her Own

Kourtney Kardashian Strips Down for 'GQ Mexico,' Says She Likes to Go Naked in Her House

Related Gallery