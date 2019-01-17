Gladys Knight Will Sing the National Anthem at Super Bowl LIII

Gladys Knight will be singing the National Anthem at Super Bowl LIII!

The 74-year-old singer announced the news on Thursday on Twitter, sharing a photo announcing her as the national anthem singer at this year's big game happening on Feb. 3 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia.

"Atlanta, I’m coming home! #NFL #SBLIII," she wrote.

The pick is a fitting choice, given that Knight was born and raised in Atlanta. Last year, singer Pink did the honors of singing "The Star-Spangled Banner" at Super Bowl LII, in which the Philadelphia Eagles were victorious.

On Sunday, the NFL officially confirmed that Maroon 5, rapper Travis Scott and Outkast's Big Boi -- who also hails from Atlanta -- will be playing the halftime show. Scott received backlash for the decision, given the NFL's controversial stance on players including Colin Kaepernick taking a knee during the national anthem as a form of peaceful political protest.

Soon after today's announcement, Scott revealed that he, along with the NFL, will be making a donation to Dream Corps, an organization that is at the forefront of social justice issues like reducing jail populations and creating career opportunities for communities.

“I back anyone who takes a stand for what they believe in," Scott said in a statement. "I know being an artist that it’s in my power to inspire. So before confirming the Super Bowl Halftime performance, I made sure to partner with the NFL on this important donation. I am proud to support Dream Corps and the work they do that will hopefully inspire and promote change.”

ET recently spoke to the always outspoken Soulja Boy, who weighed in on Scott's controversial gig.

"I feel like everyone is entitled to their own opinion," the 28-year-old artist shared. "It's a very tricky situation because you are involving politics with sports, which should not be mixed."

"I feel like the NFL should be on its own and everybody should have fun," he continued. "It should be a positive, fun, happy thing. You know what I'm saying? And everybody enjoying the football game. It shouldn't be about all of the controversy behind it and the politics."

