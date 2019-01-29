Chance the Rapper is bringing the heat to the Backstreet Boys.

The "No Problem" rapper becomes the newest member of the boy band, and perfectly nails their choreography, during the new Doritos Super Bowl commercial released on Tuesday. The 60-second spot begins with Chance at an empty airplane hangar, trying the new chips.

"They made the original, hot?" he asks before he remixes the BSB classic "I Want It That Way." As the Chicago-native raps, the five singers then step out in lavish color-coordinated pink suits while cars and colored smoke surround them. The ad ends with BSB and Chance in the hangar epically dancing to the hit.

The first sneak peek of Chance and BSB's commercial came two weeks ago when the company dropped a 15-second clip of Chance joining the boy band.

Last week, the boy band -- who released their new album, DNA, last Friday -- also shared a silly outtake of them teaching Chance their choreography. "Dance moves are in the BSB DNA, but they took @chancetherapper a hot second to nail," the group's tweet read.

Dance moves are in the BSB DNA, but they took @chancetherapper a hot second to nail. 🤣 #NowItsHot#adpic.twitter.com/dGZSlUD7Jc — Backstreet Boys (@backstreetboys) January 24, 2019

Expect this ad, along with a slew of others, during Super Bowl LIII on Sunday, Feb. 3. See more on the Backstreet Boys in the video below.

RELATED CONTENT:

Backstreet Boys & Jimmy Fallon Perform All-Clucking Rendition of 'Everybody'

Backstreet Boys Reveal Which Song They Wish They'd Never Recorded

Chance the Rapper Becomes the Sixth Backstreet Boy in Teaser for Super Bowl Ad

Related Gallery