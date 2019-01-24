2019 Super Bowl Ads: Watch All the Commercials (Thus Far)!

Not a huge fan of the football? There's still something to watch on Super Bowl Sunday!



Although the New England Patriots’ game against the Los Angeles Rams is the main event, plenty of folks gather around the TV to munch on snacks and enjoy the extra-special commercials created just for the occasion.



Massive companies shell out millions to craft hilarious, clever, touching and downright zany ads for the sporting event. However, in recent years, some have begun releasing their promos early in an effort to highlight a certain charity or simply create buzz for their new concept.



So, although the big game is over a week away, we’re already able to present football fans and non-fans alike with a taste of the fun in store!



Coke’s Call for Togetherness.

For the first time in 13 years, Coca-Cola won’t be airing an ad during the Super Bowl game. Instead, they have a 60-minute spot lined up for mere moments before the national anthem, according to AdAge.



As many know, “The Star-Spangled Banner” has become a cultural flashpoint thanks to some players, like Colin Kaepernick, deciding to kneel during the pre-game ritual. For Coke’s ad, they have created an animated short titled “A Coke is a Coke” that makes a joyous plea for unity during a polarizing time.



Budweiser, a Dalmatian and Bob Dylan

Budweiser has proven time and again that they know how to get our attention. This time around, the beer-maker is looking backward and forward with “Wind Never Felt Better.”



In the ad, a Dalmatian happily rides atop a beer wagon pulled by the brand’s iconic Clydesdales as Bob Dylan’s song “Blowin’ in the Wind” plays. When the camera pulls out, viewers learn that the wagon is bumping through a field of electric windmills. It finishes with the proud statement: “Now brewed with wind power for a better tomorrow.”



Luke Wilson Has Good News for Close Talkers

For their Super Bowl spot, Colgate tapped comedy veteran Like Wilson to cleverly showcase the benefits of the toothpaste brand’s latest product, Colgate Total SF.



Throughout the ad, Wilson makes his way about an office informing others that now, thanks to Total SF, there is no such thing as “too close.” Obviously, this theory is tested.

While some brands are showing their cards early, others are wily, releasing an ad teasing their big idea, which will make it to the airwaves on Super Bowl Sunday. So, here’s a taste of things to come:



Kia’s Nod to ‘The Great Unknowns”

This year South Korean carmaker Kia is looking take a self-aware perspective on all the Super Bowl ad hype. In their preview, viewers are shown rows of televisions in a shop window as a boy explains just how much money is spent on ads for the NFL’s last game of the season.



The young narrator asks what would happen if, instead of paying celebrities to promote products, that money was set aside to help America’s unknowns. It’s anyone’s guess what they have up their sleeves.



Alex Rodriguez Bonds with Mr. Peanut

In an ad that is as simple as it is charming, the animated Mr. Peanut tosses nuts in the airs, which Alex Rodriguez happily catches in his mouth. “Game day’s gonna get nutty,” the ad teases.



Milk Chocolate and Christina Applegate (Freaking Out)

Another sly teaser arrives from M&M, which offers a glimpse of Christina Applegate furiously fighting with someone to unlock her car door, leading to a hilariously expletive-filled moment. Something tells us the candy maker’s over-sized mascots will be up to all kinds of shenanigans on Super Bowl Sunday.



Lil Jon, Cardi B and Steve Carell Do Some Serious Teasing

This year, Pepsi is enlisting an arsenal of star power, including Lil Jon, Cardi B and Steve Carell to promote their soft drink. And in all three set-ups, the talent is simply toying with viewers. In Jon's, he fixes the camera with a stern look while standing behind the counter of a diner and filling a cup with Pepsi…for quite a while. Just when you think he’s done, he keeps going while offering viewers his signature, “Okay!”

Cardi does much the same in her preview spot, playfully tapping on a can as her pal waits. And Carell simply breaks out laughing while supposedly reading the script for a Super Bowl ad. This brand knows how to cultivate anticipation.

Jeff Bridges and the Return of "the Dude"

Can’t be living in the past, man. Stay tuned. pic.twitter.com/zL2CLYhGAM — Jeff Bridges (@TheJeffBridges) January 24, 2019

Although we don't know what Jeff Bridges is promoting quite yet, we know he liked the company well enough to bring back perhaps his most beloved character, Jeffrey "The Dude" Lebowski, from the Coen Brothers' classic film, The Big Lebowski.

In the teaser, Bridges stumbles into a bar in the character's iconic garb, including his ratty sweater, before fixing the camera with a look and a chuckle.

"Can’t be living in the past, man. Stay tuned," he captioned the clip. Indeed we will.



Serena Williams and Bumble are Looking to Empower

Along with Priyanka Chopra, dating app Bumble has added Serena Williams to their roster of celebs proudly endorsing giving women more control of their love lives. In the teaser spot, the tennis legend explains how much things have changed for women in recent years as viewers are shown a brief behind-the-scenes glimpse of their game day ad getting made on a court.



“We’re living in a world, in society, where people are starting to see differently and starting to understand that, you know, we are just as strong, and just as smart and as savvy and just as business-like as any other male in this world and we always have been,” she explains. “And now it’s time to really show up and tell our story the way it should be told.”



But all this is just the beginning. Tune in Sunday, Feb. 3 at 6:30 p.m. ET on CBS for loads more dazzling ads. Not to mention the halftime show featuring Maroon 5, Travis Scott and Big Boi! Oh, and the game, too.



