The 7 Best, Worst and Weirdest Commercials from the 2019 Super Bowl

Sure, Super Bowl Sunday may be centered around a big football game -- but it’s also a chance for some of your favorite brands to put their best foot forward. Not only did the big game tease some of Hollywood's biggest upcoming films, companies like Google, Burger King, Coke, Pepsi and Michelob spent millions to highlight just how cherished, forward thinking and (dare we say) important their products are.

Here’s a breakdown of some of the ads that turned our heads when the New England Patriots weren’t squaring off against the Los Angeles Rams.



Chance the Rapper Helps Reinvent a Backstreet Boys Classic for Doritos

Love Nacho Cheese Doritos? Who doesn’t?! Now, the the chip-maker is switching things up with Flamin’ Hot Nacho. To mark the special occasion, the Backstreet Boys remixed their hit "I Want It That Way" with some help from Chance the Rapper.



The commercial features colorful cars drifting around an airfield with colorful smoke, the single coolest jet in creation, and some fancy footwork from the whole bunch!



Google Delivers a Profound Message of Unity

This year, the search engine and provider of countless other gadgets and tools offered a message highlighting how Google Translate is helping bring people from all walks of life together.



The immersive, globe-trotting ad explains that the most common phrases searched are “How are you?” “Thank you” and “I love you.” It’s tough to beat a message that’s simple yet poignant.



Amazon Gets Self-Deprecating In the Best Way Possible

For the 2019 Super Bowl, Amazon truly swung for the fences, hiring the likes of Forest Whitaker, Harrison Ford, Broad City's Ilana Glazer and Abbi Jacobson to showcase some of the times that Alexa didn’t work quite right, to hilarious, mind-blowing effect.



TurboTax’s Creepy Robot Child

The giant tax prep software company delivered a head-scratcher this year with RoboChild. Through a series of commercials, viewers are introduced to a small robotic child with the face of little boy.



Although RobotChild is definitely up to date on all the latest Millennial lingo, his look is pretty bone-chilling and difficult to get past.



Microsoft Celebrates Some Very Special Gamers

The only company that fittingly manages to rival Google when it comes to tugging at our heartstrings this year is Microsoft, who shined a light on a number of handicapped children who have found friendship and community thanks to technology.



All the kids introduced are passionate gamers who have some difficulty using an average controller. But, thanks to the Microsoft’s Adaptive Controller, they are able to keep up with the best of them.



Stella Artois Makes History

Fans of The Big Lebowski and Sex and the City had an extra special Super Bowl Sunday when Jeff Bridges and Sarah Jessica Parker revived their signature characters, The Dude and Carrie Bradshaw, respectively, for the Belgian pilsner maker.



The campaign is promoting Stella Artois’ partnership with Water.org; together they are donating enough to provide an individual in the developing world with six months of clean water for every six pack sold.



Bud Light and Game of Thrones Partner Up!

Although for months, Budweiser has been promoting a medieval campaign in which they argue that Bud Light is the beer of the people, their Super Bowl offered a grim fate for Bud’s Knight.



In the new commercial, the lauded warrior squares off against a mysterious adversary. After the blue knight has been knocked down, viewers discover it is GoT's the Mountain, who finishes him off. Finally, one of Daenerys’ dragons show up and sets the whole gathering aflame! This spot gets extra points for wonderfully subverting expectations.







